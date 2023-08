Public service bill no match for existential threats

On Monday morning (Aug 21) the senate finance and public administration committee will hold a public hearing into the Public Service Amendment Bill 2023.

It will be a low-key affair and probably the only hearing into the bill.

Ironic, isn’t it, that a wishy-washy piece of legislation that would never have prevented nor remedied the robodebt or PWC debacles, let alone the widening consultancy, grants, procurement and regulatory scandals and conflicts that are plaguing the Australian Public Service, should excite so little interest.