Movers & Shakers: Kate Jenkins’ creative new role

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

Services Australia promoted Jonathon Thorpe to deputy chief executive officer.

Band 2

Four people were appointed to new roles at the Department of Defence:

Paul Robards to chief data integration officer

to chief data integration officer Fiona McSpeerin to first assistant secretary people policy and culture

to first assistant secretary people policy and culture Leisa Craig to first assistant secretary workforce and people strategy, from the Australian Submarine Agency

to first assistant secretary workforce and people strategy, from the Australian Submarine Agency Cassie Haynes to first assistant secretary people services

Bevan Hannan was promoted to general manager at Services Australia.

At the Australian Submarine Agency, Kate van Hilst was appointed to first assistant director general — SSN construction.

Hannah Wandel was promoted to first assistant coordinator-general, policy and programs at the National Emergency Management Agency.

At the Department of Home Affairs, Ky Blackman was appointed deputy coordinator counter within the foreign interference coordination centre.

Band 1

At the Department of Home Affairs, Susan Pullar and Amanda Taylor were appointed assistant secretaries.

Hannah Passfield was appointed national manager at Services Australia.

At the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Annabelle Alexander was promoted to general counsel.

Amy Shaw was promoted to assistant commissioner, enterprise planning and performance reporting at the Australian Taxation Office.

At the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Samantha Portelli was appointed assistant secretary, business services.

Lalage Cherry moved from the Department of Finance to the Department of Education to take up the role of assistant secretary, payments and collections.

Creative Workplace Council

Former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins was appointed chair of the Creative Workplace Council.

Jenkins wrapped up at the Australian Human Rights Commission in April, and is best known for the Respect@Work report. The report was an examination of bullying and harassment within the Australian parliament workplace, with the government currently working through implementing its recommendations.

The rest of the council is made up of:

Tina Lavranos , executive director at DarkLab

, executive director at DarkLab Michel Hryce , director of people and culture at Michael Cassel Group

, director of people and culture at Michael Cassel Group Tony Ayres , writer, director, and producer

, writer, director, and producer Ruth Hazleton , singer, musician, and songwriter

, singer, musician, and songwriter Fiona Donovan , production designer

, production designer Bjorn Stewart, actor, writer, and director

Stadiums Tasmania CEO

James Avery was appointed the inaugural CEO for Stadiums Tasmania.

Avery was most recently chief operating officer and deputy chief executive officer of the AFL’s GWS Giants Football Club.

“This is a unique role as part of a new organisation and as a proud Tasmanian, I understand the opportunity to make a lasting contribution to the broader Tasmanian community and the importance of working closely with all stakeholders to successfully achieve our shared objectives,” Avery said.

Stadiums Tasmania will bring the management of Tasmania’s public stadiums under one authority: MyState Bank Arena and the Silverdome. Subject to negotiation, Blundstone Arena, Dial Park and UTAS Stadium would be transferred to it.

ALGA CEO

Amy Crawford is the newly appointed CEO of the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA), starting on August 28.

Crawford was most recently a senior adviser to local government minister Kristy McBain.

Her previous roles include as roles at the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Department of Social Services.

“I have always admired the drive of local governments to deliver for their communities and I look forward to using my knowledge of cross-government programs and negotiations to deliver for members,” Crawford said.

Franchising code of conduct review head

Former deputy chair of the ACCC Dr Michael Schaper will lead the government’s review of the franchising code of conduct.

Victorian Racing Integrity board chair

Judge Katherine Bourke was appointed the new chair of the Victorian Racing Integrity board.

A former County Court of Victoria judge, Bourke was also director of the Victoria Racing Club for 18 years.

Victorian racing minister Anthony Carbines said Bourke is “a fantastic asset to the team, as she is to the broader industry”.

Bourke replaces former Supreme Court judge Jack Forrest in the role. Forrest was the inaugural chair.

Venues NSW chair

Morris Iemma resigned as Venues NSW chair over health issues. David Gallop has been announced as his replacement.

Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission chair

Terrence Winner was named chair of the Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission (GEDC) in Western Australia.

Having been on the GEDC board since 2020 and deputy chair since 2021, Winner will replace outgoing chair Sabina Shugg.

Winner has been the chief executive officer of the Goldfields Individual and Family Support Association since 2020.

WA regional development minister Don Punch said regional development commissions play “such a crucial role in connecting business with government, and I have no doubt the Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission will continue to make those valuable connections under the leadership of Mr Winner”.

Business Council of Australia CEO

Bran Black, a former chief of staff for ex-NSW premier Dominic Perrottet, will lead the Business Council of Australia (BCA) as its chief executive.

His other roles include chief of strategic initiatives at the University of New South Wales.

“Real wages only grow if we can deliver productivity gains, and my focus at the BCA will be productivity, productivity and productivity because of how it underpins real improvements in the lives of Australians,’’ Black said on his appointment.

Black takes over from the outgoing CEO Jennifer Westacott. Black started at BCA on August 16, taking over the CEO role on September 12. Westacott will finish up on October 12.

APRC chair and board members

Julie-Anne Schafer was appointed the chair of the Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation (ARPC).

A member of the APRC board since September 2021, Schafer is a non-executive member of the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, and president of the National Competition Council.

The following people were also appointed to the board: