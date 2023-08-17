Accountancy body urges government to pull its finger out

Did you hear the one about the parliamentary committee inquiry into audit regulation that wrapped up in 2020 but still doesn’t have a government response?

The Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand has … and it isn’t impressed.

Ten recommendations were made by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services but there has been no government response since it wrapped up its deliberations.

It is now August 2023, and the chartered accountants’ professional body is demanding closure on the inquiry that looked at issues of audit independence, audit quality and the supervision of audits by regulators.

“Auditors play a critical role in maintaining confidence and trust in our businesses, capital markets and public institutions,” said CAANZ.

“CAANZ again urges the federal government to respond to the inquiry into the regulation of auditing in Australia’s 10 recommendations.

“That inquiry, which started in 2019, looked deeply at audits in Australia, received more than 100 submissions, held several days of hearings and a received plethora of other evidence.”

CAANZ’s call for the government to finalise a response to an inquiry that kicked off almost four years ago comes at a time the federal parliament has two committees looking at aspects of the accounting profession.

The senate’s finance and public administration inquiry into the integrity of consulting firms was called when concerns about PwC’s breach of confidentiality in a Treasury tax policy consulting blew wide open.

That inquiry — chaired by coalition senator Richard Colbeck — is focused on government procurement processes. It’s due to report in November.

It is expected that the committee will have additional hearings to further explore ways of tightening regulations for those entities providing government services.

The other inquiry, which happens to be pursued by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services, is looking at ethics and professional accountability in the accounting sector.

Labor senator Deborah O’Neill is chairing that joint committee. It is looking at all aspects of challenges in the structures of firms involved in the provision of services.

Back in 2019, it was O’Neill — as a member of the Corporations and Financial Services committee — who triggered the audit regulation inquiry for which a government response is still lacking.

