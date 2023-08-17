Fresh audit hit list for NSW agencies revealed

Government advertising, bus contracts, train procurement, gambling harm reduction, politicians’ expenses, jails and graveyards will all soon come under the microscope of New South Wales auditor-general Margaret Crawford, who has released the finance and expenditure watchdog’s triennial list of targets.

In a comprehensive hitlist of multi-billion-dollar major projects, governance and compliance issues like cyber, and a cornucopia of courageous ideas with questionable outcomes like Park’n’Pay and NSW government state offices overseas, few agencies will be spared the probe as the new Labor government takes shape.

The Audit Office’s role is strictly and statutorily independent. This said, politicians of all stripes and spots routinely use its findings to scrutinise, question and criticise underperformance and waste, a role Crawford and her predecessors have never shied away from sheeting home the shortcomings of agencies and policies.

“I am proud of the role the Audit Office has played in shining a light on processes that lack integrity, and that put at risk the community’s trust in government,” Crawford cheerily said in her Work Program 2023-2026 introduction.

“Audits will assess the quality and impartiality of advice to government, ensuring that options, risks, and impacts are made clear to decision-makers. Our work will also provide assurance over governance arrangements, including legal compliance, management of conflicts of interest, and the maintenance of accurate and complete records.”

Before we get to names and specifics in Crawford’s great inventory of inspections in a moment, there are some important callouts in the work plan that will have a material impact on both what can be roped in and how it’s accounted for.

Holy dollar

“For the first time, audits will consider the relevance of applying new ‘follow the dollar’ powers passed by the NSW parliament late last year in the scoping of performance audits,” Crawford said.

“With the increased reliance on non-government organisations to deliver on behalf of state government and local councils, follow the dollar powers mean our audits can consider the effectiveness and efficiency of commissioned programs or commercial arrangements.”

Follow the dollar, in lay terms, means third parties that receive government funding to create outcomes or provide services — think non-government organisations, charities, trusts, social housing cooperatives and outsourcers — can now be picked over by the auditor because they fall in scope.

The laws had been fiercely resisted by parts of the charity sector and some faith-based organisations.

The auditor’s reach in NSW is contested ground. One of the biggest recent dust-ups was with the Catholic Metropolitan Cemetery Trust (CMCT), which refused to open its books for inspection despite Treasury confirmation it was a state-controlled entity.

Budget direct

The NSW government’s slightly different style of budgeting — dubbed ‘outcome budgeting’ — is also getting a ruler over it. A more progressive way of viewing expenditure and outcomes, the methodology also highlights factors like the economic benefits that expenditure creates. For example, the economic benefit of public transport, and how this may help contribute to revenue collection.

“Outcome budgeting was announced in the 2017-18 Budget as a reform that aimed to deliver better outcomes for the people of New South Wales through increased transparency, accountability and value-for-money,” the audit plan says. “The reform has been rolled out over several years. This audit will examine how effectively NSW Treasury has overseen the implementation of outcome budgeting to ensure that the reform’s policy goals are achieved.”

Whether or not that comes before the next state budget, or whether that budget will still use outcome budgeting remains to be seen.

Tale of the tape

In terms of government-wide financial audits, which essentially are assurance and accountability exercises, it’s a full dance card. Specifically, there will be reports on:

State finances

Internal controls and governance

Local government

Universities

State-sector accountability reports

Members entitlements

The last one is bound to cause a few heart murmurs, not least given that negative findings could be career-changing.

Performance tuning

Too many to list individually, but suffice it to say it’s a target-rich environment.

Sometimes troubled outsourcer GovConnect NSW gets a probe, as does government advertising and the Land Titles Registry.

Others include:

Bus contracts

Rail rollingstock procurement

Social housing

Cemeteries and crematoria

Coastal management

Regional Digital Connectivity program

The NSW government’s international offices

Holus bolus

On the Whole of Government front, the ever-tricky issue of ‘unsolicited proposals’ (eg. Barangaroo and other developmental wonders) gets a fresh probe, as does the currently on-trend “Governance of Artificial Intelligence, automation and robotics” that will necessarily cast a wide net.

On the eat-your-vegetables front “Compliance with records and public access to information” makes return performance as does the evergreen issue of “cyber security”.

Quinella holiday

Not one of the Minns government’s favourite topics: the issue of “Gambling harm minimisation measures” will be scrutinized for their effectiveness. The result of which probably has much shorter odds than you’ll find on a one-armed bandit.

“NSW government research indicates that almost 20% of people who gamble in NSW have gambling problems, and that certain groups are at higher risk of developing gambling problems. The NSW government is introducing several harm-minimisation measures that aim to address problem gambling,” the Audit Work Plan says.

“These include trialling cashless gaming machines, cash input limits, and bans on signage outside pubs and clubs. This audit may focus on the effectiveness of the NSW government’s measures in reducing the harms caused by problem gambling.”

On the buses

As mentioned, over at Transport, bus contracts and train-buying both cop the ruler, but details reveal the Metro will also come along for the ride as well.

“Sydney Metro is Australia’s biggest mega public transport project,” the Work Plan says.

“It is a fully automated rapid transit system serving the city of Sydney. This audit will examine the effectiveness and integrity of the government’s identification, allocation and management of risk, with a particular focus on the project initiation, planning and development, procurement and delivery stages. Advice to government and probity will be key considerations.”

Learning curve

Over at Education, there’s a fulsome seven audits. They are into:

Security of student information

School asset maintenance

Student behaviour management

Early childhood education

Teacher and principal wellbeing

Literacy and numeracy in NSW schools

Vocational education and training for secondary school students

TAFE NSW — Institutes of Applied Technology

Healthy diet

Health examination

Health has weighty eight audits scheduled. They are:

Managing elective surgery

Oversight of visiting medical officers

Aboriginal health outcomes

Virtual healthcare

Health workforce planning

Community-based mental healthcare

Suicide prevention

Access to drug and alcohol services

Preventive health and health promotion

Build it and the auditor will come

On the development and infrastructure fronts, Planning will be probed over not just cemeteries but also “Western Sydney Aerotropolis”, the post-Northern Rivers floods “Resilient Homes Program” and the high stakes “Rezoning Pathways Program”, which is all about freeing up more land.

At Environment, the politically poisonous issue of koala protection is up, as are electric vehicles, or more specifically their infrastructure.

“The NSW Government has announced $171 million in investment over four years to achieve this. This includes ensuring that ultra-fast charging stations are available at 100 km intervals across all major highways in New South Wales, as well as increasing the availability of charging infrastructure in areas with limited off-street parking,” the Work Plan says.

“An audit in this space may consider how effectively the Department of Planning and Environment is administering this funding and whether the program is effectively providing electric vehicle infrastructure in identified priority areas. The audit may also consider other aspects of the NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy.”

That probe is bookended by a look into the Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap released in 2020, a “20-year plan to transform the State’s electricity system into one that is cheap, clean and reliable.”

Well, it’s fairly reliable, that much we know. The other two, not so much.

