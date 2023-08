Albo declares Commonwealth Bank privatisation a mistake: so where to now?

The odds of a direct federal government intervention into the financial services sector to stave off the growing potential for an underclass of American-style “unbanked” customers in Australia have shortened after prime minister Anthony Albanese said he would not have sold off the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

Speaking on Neil Mitchell’s 3AW podcast this week, Albanese revealed during a roaming one-hour interview that he personally would not have sold off the former central bank, adding he believed that state-owned enterprises could set the behavioural bar in concentrated sectors prone to greed and gouging.

“Markets fail from time to time, and that’s when you need government intervention, I don’t shy away from that,” Albanese said.