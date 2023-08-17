Infrastructure development requirements and fixed-line planning rules up for debate

The federal government is seeking feedback on potential changes to the Telecommunications Act 1997, which requires so-called pit-and-pipe infrastructure to be installed in new developments.

The consultation aims to explore whether the default requirement is fit for purpose given this infrastructure may not be necessary in metropolitan areas that are digitally connected.

Communications minister Michelle Rowland called for submissions to the possible reforms this week.

“I strongly encourage industry and members of the public to share their views on the existing pit and pipe arrangements,” Rowland said.

“Submissions made during this consultation period will help inform government decision-making in this area.”

In 2016, the former coalition government created exemptions to the default requirement using an instrument to exempt areas serviced by wireless or satellite.

A subsequent consultation led by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications (DITRDC) in 2022 found that while existing criteria worked “reasonably well”, pit-and-pipe developments may be adding to unnecessary costs.

The department has now published a discussion paper and draft instrument for stakeholders to consider. The paper aims to develop a policy approach that will better focus the instrument on developments that will be unlikely to receive fixed-line services.

The consultation will accept feedback until September 11.

