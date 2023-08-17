SES base salaries increased more than non-SES in 2022

Senior executive service (SES) wages in the federal public service increased at a greater rate than non-SES wages in 2022, according to the latest APS remuneration report.

Released on Friday, the report found SES weighted median base salaries increased by 4% in 2022, while non-SES salaries increased by 1.7%.

The report found factors contributing to the higher SES salary increase included a trend of including car-related allowances in base salaries, SES employees being able to negotiate salaries individually with their agencies, and an increase in SES transferring between agencies.

“From 2021 to 2022, the number of ongoing non-SES engagements and promotions increased by 27% and 13% respectively,” the report stated.

“Newly engaged and promoted employees tend to commence on salaries at or near the bottom of their salary scale.

“This change to employee distribution across salary scales is a likely driver of the lower weighted non-SES median base salary increase, relative to wage increases in 2022.”

The report also noted that 61% of non-SES employees received two wage increases in 2021, which drove a higher increase for that year.

Across the APS, there was a 1.8% weighted median base salary increase.

The number of SES receiving a performance bonus decreased by 69%, from 115 in 2021 to 36 in 2022.

Only 35% of APS employees received the interim 3% wage increase. However, the report noted for most employees, the increase happened in 2023. The report only covers remuneration as of 31 December 2022.

The average gender pay gap in the APS continued to trend downward, from 6% in 2021 to 5.2% in 2022.

Looking at classifications, at APS 4 and APS 5, women earned on average slightly more than males (-0.5% and -0.3% respectively). For APS 6 and EL 1, this flipped to 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

For superannuation fund membership, the Public Sector Superannuation Accumulation Fund continued to be the most popular by headcount (50.2%), followed by the Public Sector Superannuation Scheme (27.6%), “other” (21.6%), and then the Commonwealth Superannuation Scheme (0.6%).

Membership in non-commonwealth superannuation funds doubled from 10.9% in 2018 to 21.6% in 2022.

Writing in a short foreword for the report, APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer said the report served as “an important public record”.

