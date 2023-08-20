Open, frequent data to uplift Queensland department’s social housing policy

Queensland’s social housing register has commenced quarterly reporting, with a commitment to use the open data platform to help understand trends.

More than 5,000 households have been assisted by the department into social housing in the last 12 months.

Applications on Queensland’s social housing register, numbering 25,364 on June 30, also improved on the tally of last financial year with a 7.6% reduction.

The state’s first quarterly dataset was released via the Queensland open data website on Friday.

Housing minister Meaghan Scanlon said the new reporting arrangements were being implemented alongside other initiatives using the register in response to recommendations from the Queensland Audit Office (QAO).

“We want to make sure that our systems and investment are fit-for-purpose and that Queenslanders receive the right support, at the right time to meet their needs,” Scanlon said.

“By reporting more frequently – alongside other measures we’ve committed to in response to the QAO’s recommendations – it means we can better deliver social and affordable housing where they’re needed, as well as other products like rental grants, subsidies and specialist homelessness services.”

The minister added that using the best evidence to identify and understand patterns for social housing demand would help government design the best policy responses. Being more open and frequent with reporting would also assist the important work of stakeholders such as housing providers, the construction industry and community.

“Right around Australia, national housing pressures are having an impact – and Queensland has not been immune.

“It’s why we are rolling out a record $5 billion investment to help deliver 13,500 homes, and we want to make sure that rollout is as effective as possible,” Scanlon said.

“This is part of my commitment to transparency and being up front with the community about the challenges in the housing market.”