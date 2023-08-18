NSW Department of Planning and Environment split to elevate climate and housing

NSW Planning and Environment will be split into two departments, the second machinery of government (MOG) change for the state’s public service since Labor got into power.

Effective from January 1, the two new entities are the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water and the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

Kiersten Fishburn, recently permanently made DPE secretary, will remain secretary of the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

The Office of Energy and Climate Change, currently in Treasury, will shift to the new departments.

Any further MOGs will happen following the Budget on September 19. All MOGs to date will be reflected in the Budget.

A public sector review is ongoing.

NSW premier Chris Minns said the changes aligned the government with the community’s interests.

“The new Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water pulls together the collective environmental expertise of government into one place – creating a team ready to tackle one of our biggest challenges in energy security,” Minns said.

“The changes announced today will also provide a renewed focus and deep expertise to address the housing crisis.”

There will be no changes to ministerial portfolios due to the MOG.

The Minns government previously split the Department of Premier and Cabinet into the Premier’s Department and the Cabinet Office.

NSW climate change minister Penny Sharpe said the government went into the election to take “serious action” on climate change.

“This new department brings these key tasks together and will allow the Minns government to deliver on our election commitments and focus on the future of NSW,” Sharpe said.

“This future secures clean energy, drives economic growth for households and businesses and protects our air, our water, our soil and our plants and animals.”

The federal government made a similar MOG when it created the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.