Big four consultancy scandals born of APS tech skills abandonment

When it comes to the current press gallery sport of decrying big four consulting contracts being let or renewed by public sector agencies, the big unspoken is that of how the Australian Public Service abrogated its previous technical capability and is now forced to buy in IT leadership and implementation skills.

Last week’s supposedly big-ticket scandal was the Australian Signals Directorate’s (ASD) $46 million contract to KPMG to help pull together the moving pieces for the spy agency’s massive $10 billion REDSPICE cyber retooling mission, a cyber uplift exercise that amounts to under $1 billion a year.

The report was based on AusTender notifications (the Department of Finance’s procurement reporting system) and came after the ABC ran a big Four Corners splash on whistleblower allegations KPMG had been inflating and padding invoices charged to the Department of Defence.