Slow progress on gender pay gap but APS figures better than national results

The gender pay gap in the Australian Public Service has narrowed over the past 12 months to 5.2%, according to remuneration data released this month.

New ABS data showed the lowest-ever national gender pay gap of 13% in 2022. This means that last year women received an average income that was $13,120 less in their annual base salary than men.

This compares with the APS where the gender pay gap improved by 0.8 percentage points in the last 12 months from 6% to 5.2%.

Minister for women and the public service Katy Gallagher said the narrowing pay gap across APS ranks reflected the government’s commitment to ensuring the public service was a model employer.

“It’s fantastic to see our public service leading the way when it comes to closing the gender pay gap,” Gallagher said.

“As a model employer, the government is committed to continuing to drive this change through APS bargaining outcomes and parental leave reform in response to the APS commissioner’s review of the Maternity Leave Act.”

The nationwide gender pay gap effectively represents that for every dollar earned by a man in Australia, women earn 87 cents. This is equivalent to men taking home $252.30 more each week.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) analysis suggested the improving gap may be affected by better pay for women in education and training, health care and social assistance – or “typically lower paid female-dominated industries”.

The national pay gap demonstrates women are earning on average less than men in all industries in every Australian jurisdiction.

Over the last six months, the gender pay gap increased in 10 out of 18 industries. Other sectors such as construction, information, media and telecommunications, and education and training reported “significant decreases”.

Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) CEO Mary Woolridge said the welcome improvement should inspire greater effort to close the gap completely.

“This momentum is a springboard for renewed action for employers to prioritise gender equality and ensure that we continue to work towards closing the gender pay gap,” Woolridge said.

“Next Friday, August 25, is Equal Pay Day, marking the 56 days from the end of the financial year that women have to work to earn the same, on average, as men.

“This year we are calling on employers to recognise that ‘what’s missing matters’ in a whole range of situations, and particularly the missing pay for women matters. And we are asking employers to do something about it.”

From next year, new laws will require companies employing 100 or more workers to report their gender pay gap. This will cause more organisations to think about the ways men and women are valued in their workplace.

“Employers have a key role to play in addressing the entrenched gender norms and stereotypes that are a barrier to women’s progression or full participation in the workplace,” Woolridge said.

“With dedicated, intentional action to address the gender pay gap in their organisation, Australian employers will contribute to accelerating progress to close the national gender pay gap.”

Since 2018, the APS’s posted performance on the gender pay gap has trended downwards and narrowed from 7.8% to 5.2% within five years.

A breakdown of the base salary for men and women by classification reveals a wider pay gap the more senior the public servant. For example, the gap is -0.5% for APS4, -0.3% for APS5, 0.3% for APS 6, and 0.4% for EL1s. These classifications collectively represent 78% of the federal bureaucracy workforce.

The largest pay gap in the published dataset exists at the SES 3 level at 1.3% (or a difference of $5,181).

“While unequal pay is a potential influence, the gender pay gap is not a measure of the extent to which females and males are paid equally for the same work,” the remuneration report read.

“The APS gender pay gap calculation method uses the average base salary of both full-time and part-time employees, with part-time salaries annualised to full-time equivalent earnings.

“In 2022, the average base salary for males in the APS was $104,668 while the average base salary for females was $99,200.”

The report went on to explain that APSC analysis determined the gap could not be attributed to fewer women being chosen for promotions just because there were more women employed at lower classifications.

“Analysis conducted by the APSC [found] that the gender pay gap is primarily driven by the different representation of males and females across classifications, particularly the higher number of females at the APS3 to APS5 levels,” the report said.

“Future APSC research will investigate other potential factors that may be associated with this pattern, such as the type of work being undertaken at those levels and the locations of those roles.

“A gap will remain to some extent unless there is more gender balance at these lower classifications.”

Senator Gallagher added the results showed that the pay gap “was not inevitable” and targeted action could drive change.