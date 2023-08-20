Commonwealth Employment Service resurrection approved at Labor conference

The Community and Public Sector Union’s push to revive the 1980s-era Commonwealth Employment Service and return job matching for the unemployed back to the public service has scored a major win at the ALP National Conference after delegates voted-up a key amendment.

Labor’s official platform, which forms the basis of its negotiated policies in conjunction with unions, will be now amended to reflect the position. It’s the first official step towards dismantling the wholesale outsourcing of job placement services to the private and not-for-profit sectors.

The reality of the present job-assistance regime is it’s a bit of a profitless wasteland for commercial service providers who are far more interested in clipping the ticket on high-commission placements thanks to an enduring skills shortage that has produced a demand-driven wages spike in trades and key technical skills.

The only real players left in the market now that Australia is still nudging full employment are not-for-profits and social enterprises prepared to do the hard yards for the benefit of their clients.

Addressing ALP Conference delegates, CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly pushed the point that a profit motive for agents was not working to get people into jobs and should be abandoned as a policy.

“If you’re an employer, chances are you don’t use this system because only a tiny percentage of Australian employers do,” Donnelly told the party faithful.

“If you’re long-term unemployed and need help and support, you won’t find that here. You’ll be churned through a series of box-ticking exercises that are demeaning and counterproductive to your needs and goals.”

Donnelly said bringing back the CES was a solution with “wide and deep support across the party – from state and territory conferences, the Labor women’s conference, affiliated unions and many branches and conference delegates”.

That won’t necessarily get it over the line in cabinet, given at the moment many providers are compensated on their outcomes rather than their activity. When there is money for activity, it tends to favour more miserable and punitive measures.

“If you have worked all your life but have recently found yourself out of a job, this system will pigeonhole you as work-shy and you’ll be shoved into training courses,” Donnelly said.

“These services should not be profit-driven. They should be a public service. Backed by specialist community not-for-profits.”

The reference to specialist not-for-profits is a nuancing of the CPSU’s stand because it recognises specialist cultural and community skills could be needed for some cohorts and communities, and that public servants may not be able to offer a totally in-house solution.

That recognition is particularly important in areas where there are persistent challenges to job opportunities, including regional and remote indigenous communities that former prime minister Tony Abbott labelled a “lifestyle choice” because of their distance from mainstream facilities.

It does secure the CPSU a potential pipeline of new jobs and members in the event the Albanese government opts to re-open degree subsidies or commonwealth scholarships. That’s because it could offer a public clearing house for these as talent emerges from the secondary education system and into the tertiary or technical streams.

At the technical level, professional training and qualifications matched with on-the-job experience could well break down some of the barriers to employment and securing talent the APS is having clear trouble sourcing.

The grand restoration has a way to go, but the CPSU has at least got the plans lodged with council.