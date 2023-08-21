Tomahawks for Hobart class destroyers confirmed, Collins class sub compatibility still at sea

Australia’s three Hobart class air warfare destroyers are set to be among the first recipients of new Tomahawk cruise missile launch pods, but it is still unclear what progress has been made on integrating the United States’ long-range missile of choice into the aging Collins class submarine fleet.

On Monday, Defence issued official confirmation of the purchasing of a swag of new missile kit priced at around $1.7 billion, with 200 Tomahawks for the Hobart class ships worth $1.3 billion of that amount.

The announcement immediately follows the conclusion of the Labor national conference in Brisbane, where the cost of nuclear submarines attracted strong debate but was ultimately carried.

The Tomahawk batteries that fit into the Hobart class are pretty well a standardised and interoperable unit that has formed the mainstay of US naval throw weight for more than three decades thanks to the missile’s 1,500 km range, accuracy and general versatility.

Australia will only be the third nation to be cleared for their sale from the US after the United Kingdom, making the weapons a key plank of the AUKUS alliance alongside the nuclear-powered Virginia class submarines.

The choice to standardise the now Raytheon-made Tomahawks also somewhat defines Australia’s choice of vessels. The more vessels fitted with launch pods means a greater distribution of firepower and tactical advantage.

A feasibility study was being undertaken into how Tomahawks might be integrated with the Collins class boats, but the reality is they would have to be launched from torpedo tubes rather than vertically.

At present, the Collins class carried Harpoon anti-ship missiles that are fired out of the same horizontal tubes as torpedos.

Part of the military appeal of Tomahawks is that they are relatively cheap, proven and plentiful. At $1.3 billion, the 200 missiles on order, divided by the three Hobart Class, works out to $2.1 million per ship.

“With the acquisition of these formidable long-range strike missiles, the Albanese government is acting with pace to deliver on the recommendations of the Defence Strategic Review,” defence minister Richard Marles said.

“We are investing in the capabilities our Defence Force needs to hold our adversaries at risk further from our shores and keep Australians safe in the complex and uncertain world in which we live today.”

Rounding out the $1.7 guided missile cash splash is a swag of previously flagged anti-radar for the present fleet of Air Force’s Super Hornets and its Growler electronic warfare variant.

“The government has approved the acquisition of more than 60 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER) missiles from the United States for $431 million,” Defence said, adding the new weapons would also be fitted to the newer F-35A Lightning II fighters in the future.

Army is also getting new toys for its now slimmer fleet of Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicles. They will get Spike Long-Range 2 anti-tank missiles that will give the fast ground vehicles the ability to take out much larger tanks.

“This will provide soldiers with the capability to engage with enemy armour at a range of more than five kilometres,” Defence said. It added a contract “worth more than $50 million” will have Varley Rafael Australia deliver the first Spike missile early next year.

Both Raytheon and Varley Group are pulling together options for domestic missile manufacturing.

“As we enter what many are calling the missile age, these will be vital tools for the Australian Defence Force to do its job of defending Australians,” defence industry minister Pat Conroy said.

“We are buying these weapons now to deliver capability quickly – but we are also considering options to manufacture missiles domestically because of the importance of building sovereign Australian defence manufacturing capabilities.”