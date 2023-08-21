Inquiry to hear from renters in metropolitan Melbourne, review regulations and governing standards

Low availability and the high cost of rental accommodation in Victoria will come under the spotlight thanks to a new parliamentary committee inquiry.

This week, the social issues committee of Victoria’s legislative council will hold three separate panel discussions with renters to learn firsthand about the housing crisis.

The inquiry will examine the challenges facing renters and factors causing the rental and housing affordability crisis in Victoria.

Committee members will also look at how barriers to first home ownership are affecting rental stock, the adequacy of the rental system and its enforcement.

Panel hearings will run from 9am to 1.30pm and then resume at 3.30pm on Tuesday, with metropolitan council representatives from the Greater Dandenong City Council and Mornington Peninsula Shire Council.

Committee chair Trung Luu had previously called for renters, property owners, industry experts and community organisations to share submissions to the inquiry. A total of 50 submissions has now been published on the inquiry website.

“Rental and housing affordability is a pressing issue affecting many Victorians,” Luu said.

“This inquiry will allow us to understand the causes of the problem and explore potential solutions to provide relief for renters.”

For tenants, the committee will consider affordability issues, rental availability, regulations governing standards and conditions, and the impact of short-stay accommodation.

Advocates from Better Renting, the Renters and Housing Union, the Community Housing Industry Association, Victorian Public Tenants Association, Assemble, Nightingale Housing, the RMIT’s Centre for Urban Research, the federation of Community Legal Centres, Sweltering Cities, Council of the Aged and the Housing of the Aged and Action Group will give evidence on Wednesday.

The committee’s recommendations will be included in its final report, due to be tabled in parliament by 17 November.

