Finance piloting website to display the federal government’s structure

A pilot website is mapping what the whole of the federal public sector looks like, run by the Department of Finance.

Structure.gov.au is currently in beta, with feedback being sought on what the finalised website will look like.

“This ‘Structure of government’ will be a source of information about the changing patterns of purposes, activities, authorities, and more that is built from the knowledge created and collected by Finance as part of its stewardship activities,” the website stated.

One of the website’s pages summarises the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act (PGPA Act) entities – displaying which public sector entities are part of the APS.

For example, the Finance portfolio shows the Department of Finance, the Australian Electoral Commission, the Digital Transformation Agency, the Future Fund Management Agency and the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority are all public service agencies under the Public Service Act (PS Act).

The website also shows that Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (a corporate commonwealth entity), ASC and Australian Naval Infrastructure (commonwealth companies) also fall under the Finance portfolio.

A Department of Finance spokesperson told The Mandarin the website had been developed as a pilot to inform the parliament and the public about the government’s structure.

“Structure.gov.au supports the transparent understanding of government by presenting the activities and characteristics of commonwealth entities and companies from a range of publicly available government data sources,” the spokesperson said.

Similar websites, also managed by Finance, include directory.gov.au and transparency.gov.au.

“Services to help create structure.gov.au have been procured through agreements led by the DTA [Digital Transformation Agency],” the spokesperson added.

Another aspect of the website is a data visualisation page, which will show “bespoke reports and visualisations by data analysts”.

At the time of writing, the example on the page displays a visualisation of DFAT Budgetary outcomes linked to other public sector entities based on the 2021-22 Portfolio Budget Statements. The example is interactable on the website.

“What you are seeing are Budgetary outcomes and their owners (blue – and sized according to the number of programs that contribute towards them), and Commonwealth Entities that contribute to those outcomes (black – sized according to the number of programs they contribute to the outcome in question),” the website stated.

The spokesperson said the data visualisation page is for “illustrative purposes only and presents an example of how the information can be used and presented”.

Finance is monitoring performance and feedback for the website.

