Wong on Australia-Vietnam relations: Strategic trust and ‘shaping a region we want’

Penny Wong has described Vietnam as a ASEAN partner for Australia ahead of her second visit as foreign minister.

Wong will fly to Hanoi later this week to discuss a range of shared interests, including economic and security ties with senior officials.

She will attend the fifth annual Australia-Vietnam Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and meet with Vietnam’s prime minister Pham Minh Chinh and foreign minister Bui Thanh Son.

In a statement, Wong said her trip represented the Australian government’s priorities and how to expand bilateral cooperation, including on climate change, trade and investment, education, and digital delivery of government services.

The visit also recognised Australia’s relationship with Vietnam as key to maintaining a peaceful, stable and prosperous region, she said.

“Earlier this year, Australia and Vietnam marked 50 years of diplomatic relations, underscoring the deep friendship and strategic trust between our countries,” Wong said.

“For the first time as foreign minister, I will visit Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam’s economic powerhouse and the hub of Australia’s business relationship with Vietnam.

“I will [also] meet with Australians of Vietnamese heritage who are driving our economic cooperation,” she said.

Chef and television personality Luke Nguyen will be showcasing Australian cuisine at the ‘Taste of Australia’s Big Barbecue’ event, which the foreign minister is also set to attend.

“Vietnam is our fourth largest agricultural export market and offers increasing opportunities for Australian premium food and wine producers,” Wong said.

