‘No regrets basis’: de Brouwer pushes back on delaying PS Act amendments

APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer has defended taking an incremental approach to APS reform rather than doing things “in one fell swoop” during a public hearing into Public Service Act amendments.

Reacting to a call by former APS commissioner Andrew Podger to delay the bill until the government commits to future amendments, de Brouwer said it was “very healthy that we have a public debate” but that change is best done sequentially.

“Dealing with everything in one fell swoop, well, that’s tidy, but actually you’d have to wait a fair while for other things to fall into place … better to do it incrementally,” de Brouwer said.

“Each of these things is on a ‘no regrets’ basis and they build on a series of things. They fit the times and they fit the interests of parliament.”

De Brouwer said the amendments go to “digestibility within public administration”.

“If you change everything in one fell swoop, it’s very hard to absorb,” he said.

“If you’ve got a sequence of changes and they evolve and they happen over time, [it’s] much easier to absorb and actually get deeper institutional change and behaviour, rather than you can point to a law that’s been met.”

Earlier in the hearing, Podger said the government has a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to get the legislation right and to clarify the respective roles and responsibilities, not only of the APS but also MOP(S) Act employees and the parliamentary service”.

“The problem is that I’m not aware of any commitment by the government to further change,” Podger said.

“My first recommendation, therefore, is that the committee recommend deferral of the bill until a firm commitment is made by the government that it will be proposing further amendments to the Public Service Act, including with regard to secretaries appointments and terminations.”

The APSC said it has 35 APS Reform projects underway.

De Brouwer acknowledged some of the robodebt royal commission recommendations would mean the PS Act would be amended again if the government accepted them. The government is still to respond to the recommendations.

“There are always things happening,” de Brouwer said. “There are other things going on in the nation, and there are other issues around public administration that will float around in the next year or two.

“The approach taken to date has been to do the foundational and address the other elements as they arise within the parliament.”

The commissioner noted two working groups were addressing public service accountability – the integrity taskforce and another group providing advice to government on the robodebt recommendations. Both are “two very important processes”, he added.

Unsurprisingly, adding stewardship as an APS value was one of the most debated topics at the hearing.

Podger called for a top-down approach to stewardship in the hands of senior leadership, not every public servant at every level.

“Stewardship is about the capability of the organisation, its systems and its staff and its skills and corporate knowledge,” Podger said.

“You can’t expect a staff member in a Wagga Centrelink office to have those sorts of responsibilities.

“Stewardship is enormously important, but we need to strengthen it by making clear that senior managers really are responsible for it and having some guidance coming from the public service commission to make sure that they’re held accountable for it.”

ANZSOG CEO Adam Fennessy said adding stewardship in legislation would embed it within every level of the public service.

Drawing on his experience as the Victorian public service commissioner, Fennessy said having stewardship in state legislation was beneficial.

Fennessy mentioned the Victorian Department of Education and Training’s response to an Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission investigation several years ago.

“All of their buildings and all of their places of work had the seven public sector values emblazoned on the doors as you went in,” Fennessy said.

“It was embedded into every meeting, brought into every staff conversation, so that the value albeit under a different piece of state legislation, but nevertheless, the values were discussed daily.”

Representatives from the CPSU agreed with the current definition of stewardship in the bill, calling it “fairly reasonable”.

“Our view is that it’s worthwhile to have something about the value of the public service as an institution, its purpose and why it needs to be fostered and built,” the CPSU’s Osmond Chiu said.

“We believe that including a definition of stewardship does that.”