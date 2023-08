Ethical standards body ponders government takeover

An ethical standard-setting body for the accounting profession has floated the idea of a federal government takeover of its operations so a larger number of its standards become black letter law.

Such a move would turn the current team of employees working for the Accounting Professional and Ethical Standards Board (APESB) into public servants and replicate the takeover by the Howard government of both accounting and audit standard-setting functions in their entirety.

APESB representatives made the suggestion plus other potential regulatory reforms when they appeared before the NSW parliament’s public accountability and works committee inquiry into the state government’s use and management of consulting services.