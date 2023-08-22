Government seeks feedback on RNA discussion paper

A stakeholder survey and discussion paper about the local RiboNucleic Acid (RNA) technology industry has been released in the wake of a government deal with Moderna to establish vaccine-manufacturing capability in Melbourne.

The 10-year deal between Moderna and Australia’s federal and Victorian governments was signed in 2021. Other jurisdictions including New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia have also actively invested in the sector.

The discussion paper, authored by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR) examines the challenges of developing a local RNA industry as it grows internationally.

Government officials seek to better understand the areas that Australia’s research and development efforts should be focused on, including the development of different vaccines for human-animal diseases, RNA modalities and delivery systems.

“[RNA] is essential to every living organism and its potential to drive innovation and growth in biotech, medicine and agriculture is extensive,” the paper reads.

“An exciting new range of RNA treatments is emerging. These include: treatments for cancer and cardiovascular disease; regenerative medicines and vaccines for influenza in humans; vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease in animals.”

Industry and science minister Ed Husic said the benefits of developing a local industry included opportunities to rebuild onshore advanced manufacturing, lift sovereign capability and generate more “highly skilled” local jobs.

“We’re backing the development of RNA technology with billions of dollars of support for medical manufacturing and critical technologies through the National Reconstruction Fund (NRF),” Husic said in a statement.

“We’re also providing further support through the new $392 million industry growth program to help start-ups and small-to-medium businesses commercialise their ideas.”

The discussion paper outlined the ways Australia can be a “major player” in the Asia-Pacific region with significant potential for future growth and innovation. It referenced the country’s high-quality medical and agricultural research and healthcare infrastructure, a stable political, regulatory and socioeconomic environment, and a strong intellectual property (IP) regime as pros for a healthy RNA industry.

“We also want to understand the full scope of RNA technologies currently under development across Australia.

“The department envisages that the advice we provide to government would cover areas such as developing Australia’s capabilities in this emerging technology; capitalising on Australia’s world-class research and development; supporting strong commercialisation prospects; contributing to competitive industry opportunities with well-paid jobs; and leveraging a critical sovereign capability,” the paper reads.

The federal government’s medical manufacturing investment via the NRF totals $1.5 billion. It has also put money towards potential biomedical sectors, with $1 billion for advanced manufacturing and a further $1 billion for critical technologies.

The national critical technologies list has identified biotechnologies as one of seven key enabling technologies.

“Australia has an impressive track record, overseeing some of the key breakthroughs that led to the development of mRNA vaccines globally,” Husic said.

“Australia could be a global producer of new RNA vaccine treatments for conditions ranging from COVID-19 to cardiovascular disease and influenza in humans, as well as vaccines for animal illnesses.”

The survey and consultation about Australia’s RNA technology industry will run until 16 October 2023.

