APS bargaining talks on time off in lieu for EL1s, EL2s flounder

A historic claim by the Community and Public Sector Union to deal with Australian Public Service Executive Level 1 and Executive Level 2 officers into time off in lieu (TOIL) entitlements and conditions is on the rocks.

The Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) has revealed it had still not signed off on the claim in a surprise bargaining update issued on Monday.

The government’s arm twister in chief with unions, Peter Riordan, said that agreement was near but still not settled.

It’s a move that appears to signal that the government is again hardening its line before pushing out a wage increase counter offer next week.

“[Riordan] is close to achieving broad support from most employee representatives for a common clause on Executive Level TOIL,” the APSC update said. “Discussions continue as we seek to finalise a few remaining issues through further bargaining.”

The TOIL measure had been anticipated to be one of the less controversial claims by the CPSU given the high levels of attrition from executive level ranks because of duties like dealing with committees and inquiries as well as cabinet deadlines that often go well into the night when Parliament is sitting.

The attempt to re-civilise work hours in the APS marks an important distinction with the entrenched culture of political advisers who are essentially expected to be at the beck-and-call of their masters, irrespective of the hour or day of the week.

It’s a key factor in Parliament House’s fly-in, fly-out culture of brutally long hours coupled with tribalised heavy drinking and workplace bullying.

Known as the ‘burn-zone’ in APS agencies, many in EL1 and EL2 ranks wind up leaving the APS because the long hours and big workloads net out at an effective pay cut compared with an APS 6 rank that carries with it a range of conditions and penalties calculated hourly rather than just absorbed.

Aside from constant pressure from above, and especially from political staffers, many seasoned public servants regard the lack of controlled hours as a form of subsidy. They also see it as a reward for failure of political staffers, who tend to be appointed on loyalty and ambition rather than merit and talent.

If the APSC is unable to get a TOIL claim over the line, it is likely to be interpreted across the wider rank-and-file APS as rendering the agency broadly impotent in terms of standing up to the Hill’s highly adversarial ‘whatever it takes’ culture and demands that many believed spawned the illegal robodebt scheme.

Another casualty of the current bargaining process is any sort of common condition on redundancy and redeployment that has been parked by the APSC for at least another three years, along with incremental promotions.

Riordan, following detailed consideration, advised the Commonwealth could not support claims for the following items in this round of APS bargaining:

Redeployment, retraining and redundancy – it was noted this is very complex and requires a review over the life of the enterprise agreement.

Gender equality – the APSC confirmed it will consult unions and other stakeholders on the Gender Equality Strategy 21-26 mid-strategy review. It was noted that a number of other claims that went to this issue had been supported separately.

Incremental advancement – the common percentage increases and aligned date for increment progression can’t be supported in this round of bargaining. This is due to the significant difference across the service and the cost to agencies.

But there was some good news, namely a laundry list of 35 common conditions that had already been agreed to in principle but have now been formally signed off. They include the right to flexible work, personal/carers leave, family and domestic violence support and higher duties allowances.

A notable part of personal leave is the inclusion of a de-weaponisation clause for medical certificates for people with a chronic illness.

“If you have a chronic illness, you can provide a medical certificate to cover up to 12 months,” the enterprise agreement condition reads.

“By the end of the enterprise agreement, personal/carers leave will accrue daily across the service with protections in place to ensure no employee is disadvantaged.”

There is also now a formalised escalation process for excessive workloads that are not managed from above.

“If you or a group raise significant workload pressure over a prolonged period of time, you and your agency must review your workloads and priorities,” the update said.

“Strategies to manage this impact will be developed through consultation.”