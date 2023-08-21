Poor APS tech wages turbocharge gender pay deficit

Public sector agencies desperate to hire permanent tech talent are inadvertently creating a gender bias blowout by resorting to out-of-band payments to secure staff in the male-heavy industry, with the union warning what is in the arrangements is opaque and in need of sunlight.

The Community and Public Sector Union has come out fighting over figures contained in the 2022 Australian Public Service Remuneration Report. They show Individual Flexibility Arrangements (IFAs) overwhelmingly benefit men more than women in percentage terms across all pay bands before the Senior Executive Service, where all pay is set individually and benchmarked separately by the Remuneration Tribunal.

The CPSU is fundamentally opposed to IFAs because they allow employing agencies to make individual exceptions to bump up pay for selected employees rather than lifting up general wages or pushing the employee up a classification.

“The CPSU has been concerned by IFAs for some time. Raising these concerns repeatedly has led to IFAs being reported on as part of the government’s gender equality strategy, said CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly.

“These statistics confirm that IFAs are a problem and that they undermine equity and fairness in the APS. Concerningly, we don’t know what is in these IFAs. The APSC currently has no further requirements for IFA reporting, transparency or consultation.

Donnelly has a fair point. The figures do show men are scoring IFAs far more than women, but that’s only half the story. The APS has a comparatively narrow gender workforce and pay gap compared to other sectors with a demonstrable female skew in service delivery.

What’s also known is that the pay gap between private-sector tech workers and the public sector is around $100,000 per annum. Based on private enquiries undertaken by The Mandarin, there is a similar gap between engineers and people qualified in a range of hard science disciplines.

We can’t tell what the people on IFAs are being paid and there’s likely a reason for that. Part of it will be a hedge against private recruiters bidding up critically endangered employee skills, as recently exhibited by Defence’s fatwah on former staff coming back as above-the-line contractors

But there are some pretty illuminating numbers in the 2022 Australian Public Service Remuneration Report. They all point to a horrendous shortage of women with technical or technology training even contemplating a career in the APS despite ostensibly generous conditions and hours.

Let’s start at the top.

The APS remuneration report pegged the number of APS employees roped in to make the sample at just under 150,000. The headcount of all employees by “APS job family” for the same in 2022 in “ICT and Digital Solutions” was 6,688.

That makes a headline APS tech labour force of just 4.45%, which must be at least 50% below comparable knowledge or service delivery agencies like, well, banks.

Of the 6,688 techies listed by the APSC, there were 3,887 sitting on APS 1-6, some 2,793 on EL 1-2, and just eight in the SES.

Just eight … unpack that for a moment.

Only eight APS techies made it into the SES, according to the APSC numbers. This is startlingly low given the increasingly heavy reliance on IT for service delivery, transactions and corporate services like payroll.

Banks do everything they can to market their tech career potential and then double that to hide their tech employee headcount.

There are a few clues as to the value placed on technical competence courtesy of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the federal government’s former retail bank.

What is known is that the CBA has recruited about 1,800 software engineers in the last two years, and it has a total headcount of just north of 50,000 staff.

Depending on how you cut it, IT or systems staff in banks run between 10% to 25% depending on their leanness — online-only banks typically have more IT and development staff.

The big attraction to signing up with a bank is that catching the merit wave can propel you quickly up the salary ladder. Conversely, mediocrity is theoretically punished. Software engineers currently command between $150,000 and $200,000 as a starting point, depending on demand.

Small wonder agencies are resorting to Individual Flexibility Arrangements to secure what IT staff they can.

And what does gender balance look like in the tech sector? Pretty crap.

The tech council puts the count at about 75/25 towards males and the Australian Computer Society 71/29 in the same order.

That’s the IFA gender bias wrapped up with a nice little blue bow.

“At the heart of this issue is a recruitment and retention crisis,” the CPSU’s Donnelly said. “IFAs are being used because the current packages employers have to offer aren’t cutting it in the labour market.

“The CPSU put forward an alternative to IFAs earlier in the bargaining process that would establish a fair and transparent process that allows agencies to attract, retain and develop critical groups of employees without distorting the classification system and without compromising equity and fairness. This proposal was rejected.”

So was the recommendation for a distinct APS technology stream in the Thodey Review.

It will get worse before it gets better.

READ MORE:

Tech skills, recognition finally hit APS pay bargaining table