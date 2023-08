Confronting Lidia Thorpe’s complaints about modern Australia amid the Voice debate

There is something admirable and very Australian about the uncompromising defiance of Lidia Thorpe. But the hurt the Independent senator carries is not exclusive to the Blak Sovereign Movement and, in some ways, rails against the essential togetherness of democratic society.

The often eventful political career of the self-styled institutional agitator has been mired in controversy and struggle. If there is one thing objective bystanders can agree about, Thorpe’s path in politics has not been easy. Many people, and possibly even the senator herself, may agree she has rarely chosen the easy way.

Thorpe was the first Aboriginal woman elected to Victoria’s parliament and three years later, in 2020, was preselected to fill the senate vacancy created when former Greens leader Richard Di Natale resigned from politics.