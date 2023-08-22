Burnt-out staff and high turnover in Health and Aged Care post-pandemic

Health and Aged Care staff are feeling “tired” and “burned out” after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the capability review of the department.

While noting staff engagement was “well above the APS average”, the review team reported employees feeling “overwhelmed” in the post-pandemic era.

“When I tell staff to stop and rest, they don’t because they’re feeling like they’re saving the country, so they can’t stop because they’re saving lives,” an unnamed staffer told the review.

Health and aged care leaders will need to address the longer-term challenges in their policy area while acknowledging the “immense effort of staff in the department throughout the pandemic”, according to the review.

Stakeholders also raised concerns about high staff turnover, particularly at the mid-level management level.

The reviewers, Andrew Tongue, Larry Kamener and David Hallinan, added they were “not surprised” to hear this, given the workforce challenges of all federal departments.

“‘Personnel is constantly changing. New people are coming in. It’s frustrating with constant turnover and lack of knowledge,” one external stakeholder said.

A staff member told the review the public service rewarded people for moving a lot.

“Constant churn and being busy discourages people from thinking because we’re just too busy. We haemorrhage staff,” a staff member said.

The capability reviewers want the department to improve its data collection on staff movements to get a better picture.

“We formed the view that implementing a formal mobility system, along with good handover protocols and improved knowledge management, might best serve the department’s interests and address stakeholder concerns about churn and its impact on expertise,” the review stated.

It also advocated for the department to provide managers with learning and development opportunities, including leadership training, in light of the current labour market.

Under the People section, the review rated the department’s strategic workforce planning and development and staff performance and capability as “developing”. Elements rated “embedded” were staff engagement and experience and being a model employer.

While the department was praised throughout the report for its “world-leading” response to COVID-19, the review recommended a comprehensive review into how the pandemic was managed to ensure lessons are learned.

“The department is keen and prepared to undertake such a review,” it stated.

“There is clearly the question of when the time is right for such a review, as COVID-19 is not totally gone, but if left too long, organisational memory will start to dissipate as people move to different roles and other priorities take over.”

The review said this should happen within 12 months.