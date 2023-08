Part 1: The mysterious world of public service craft

In the second act of the musical Hamilton, Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton vie for influence in the youthful US republic. In song, Burr jealously describes Hamilton’s presence in ‘the room where it happens’. It is a pivotal moment that crystallises Burr’s enduring enmity towards Hamilton.

The song refers to a meeting that took place in 1790 between Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, and their congressional opponent James Madison. It gave rise to what is known, accurately enough, as the compromise of 1790.

The compromise involved Madison and Jefferson agreeing to support Hamilton’s financial plan to address public debt created during the revolutionary war. In return, Hamilton agreed to support moving the US national capital from New York to a location on the Potomac River. The new location was in Madison’s home state of Virginia. How convenient.