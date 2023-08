Part 2: Public service craft and the search for the golden mean

Public servants hold a privileged place in our society. By convention, they have the opportunity to influence ‘the room where it happens’ in a way no other Australian can.

Unlike the ministers they serve, public servants are not elected. The policy advice they provide is rarely open to external scrutiny. Yet this advice can sway, and sometimes determine, ministerial decisions affecting the wellbeing of Australians.

The quality of policy advice provided by the public service matters. This is recognised by the Australian Public Service Commission which sets a high bar. Policy advice should not just be good; it should be great. Sounds comforting, doesn’t it?