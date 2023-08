Part 3: The role of values in supporting public service craft

The policy Jedi of the public service are responsible for providing ‘great’ advice to the elected government. To do this, they must master the mysterious practice of public service craft.

Craft, like the force in Star Wars, guides the actions of senior public servants. It helps them find the golden mean between being useful to government and being apolitically independent from government.

To play their role well, public servants must build effective relationships with those elected to govern. This, and the vicissitudes of human nature, complicates the balance they need to find.