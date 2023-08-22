NSW finally gets rolling on $6bn of replacement trains

NSW intercity and regional rail commuters will finally start to see $6 billion worth of high-tech rolling stock commissioned by the former government hitting the rails from next year after the Minns government miraculously resolved longstanding union safety concerns that have had the trains mothballed and held in storage since their delivery from Korea in 2019.

Transport minister Jo Haylen this week revealed that the sin-binned sets, known as the New Intercity Fleet, will be put into service after Transport for NSW and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) signed a deed finalising the operating model for the electric “Mariyung” trains that will service the Newcastle and Central Coast, Blue Mountains and South Coast lines.

The delays and associated modifications have pushed the cost of the project out to $3.2 billion.

The union had been openly opposing the introduction of the new Korean-built trains on safety grounds including issues for guards around surveillance cameras and doors.

The Hyundai-made trains are essentially a localised build of existing models already widely in service globally and will finally replace the popular purple-seated V sets that were first introduced in 1970.

“These trains were supposed to be on the tracks five years ago,” Haylen said. “It’s been a priority of mine to ensure we get these trains out of sheds and on the tracks next year.

“We’ve finally fixed the mess that the former government made of the New Intercity Fleet. It took the new Minns Labor government five months to do what the Liberals couldn’t do in five years.”

It is a fortuitously expeditious resolution given the raft of grave concerns previously aired by Haylen and the RTBU about the imported sets.

Last run for XPTs, sleepers and Xplorers

The rollout will also “transition the operation of the Mariyung trains and the majority of intercity passenger services, crew and stations from NSW TrainLink to Sydney Trains”.

That effectively sounds the death knell for the train operator formerly known as CountryLink that runs the more than 40-year-old XPT long-distance sets that started running in 1981 and were based on the British Rail InterCity 125 (or HST — High Speed Train) that entered British service in 1976 and ceased production in Britain just a year after the models started running in Australia.

However, unlike the British HST sets that could run at 200km/h, the Australian model was limited to 160km/h in operation because of local track limitations.

The XPT still runs daylight and overnight services between Sydney and Melbourne with a sleeper option still available on the night run.

Also on the way out are the locally-built Xplorer and Endeavour railcars that form the backbone of the state’s non-electric regional fleet that also have a speed that tops out at 160km/h but is throttled back to 145km/h.

The Xplorer is a more generously appointed longer distance set with first- and economy- classes as well as a wet buffet facility.

The replacements for the XPT, Endeavour and Xplorer sets are known simply as the “Regional Rail fleet” and while contracts were inked in 2019 with international consortium Momentum Trains for the fleet build, there is not yet a public delivery or operational commencement date. Realistically they are still a few years away, especially after COVID.

Costed at about $2.8 billion, the rollout is not small, with 117 new carriages commissioned to make 29 trains.

They consist of 10 regional intercity trains of three carriages to replace the Endeavours, nine short regional trains of three carriages to replace the Xplorers and 10 long regional trains of six carriages to replace the current XPT fleet.

In a blow to diehard railheads, there is no mention of a Sydney-to-Melbourne sleeper option.

Cracking pace

The new trains will be built by Spanish firm CAF (Construcciones y Auxillar de Ferrocarriles), the same company that made the Inner West Light Rail ‘Urbos’ vehicles that developed cracks in their wheel arches and were suspended from service for several months in 2021.

“Once again, the NSW government’s overseas built transport infrastructure has broken down and failed passengers, leading to safety issues and delays across the light rail network,” Haylen told the Sydney Morning Herald in October 2021.

“Years of poor purchasing decisions by the NSW government means new trains don’t fit the tracks and new ferries can’t operate at night. Now we’ve got light rail carriages that are cracked.”

The incident fuelled Labor’s insistence that transport infrastructure and rolling stock should be built in Australia, a commitment it took to the election.

“When the NSW government decided to build trains, trams, buses and ferries overseas our state lost thousands of manufacturing jobs and we spent billions of dollars on transport infrastructure riddled with defects that just keeps on failing passengers,” Haylen said in June 2022.

“We need to build our trains, trams, buses and ferries right here. That way we create good jobs across our community and make sure passengers and taxpayers get trains, trams and ferries that actually work.”

Haylen was heavily backed-in at the time by now premier Chris Minns.

“New South Wales has a proud history of building in NSW. I want to bring that back but it requires the will and the belief that we can do this right here in New South Wales,” Minns said.

“I’m proud to announce that this will be my first Premier’s priority if I have the privilege of forming Government next March.

The reality is that if the government junks the deal with Momentum Trains and sticks to its locally-made word, it would push an already overdue fleet replacement out even further to the point where the XPT could celebrate its golden jubilee at 50 years in service.

Not so fast track

At least there are pictures and animations of what the new Regional Rail trains and some details about improvements they will bring. Accessibility is one big upgrade, and the new regional trains will have both Wi-Fi and charging points and “an open-style buffet car, bay seating areas, and toilets with baby changing facilities in every carriage”.

Bikes will also be allowed on board, a decidedly European addition to the rolling stock. But unlike European fast trains, the Australian replacements will remain slow.

“The new fleet will be capable of speeds of up to 160km/h. Actual speeds depend on other factors, including infrastructure, network speeds and other services using the rail corridor,” Transport says.

“While some time savings may be possible through timetable changes, increasing train speed would require significant upgrades to train tracks, stations, and platforms. These upgrades are not part of the Regional Rail Project.”

In terms of power, the new trains will have a hybrid “bi-mode” design so they can run on both diesel and on the overhead electric network. However, in a tribute to Australia’s penchant for disparate and disconnected infrastructure — think rail gauges — the new trains will only be able to use NSW electricity.

“The use of bi-mode technology on the new Regional Rail fleet has been designed to be compatible with the NSW electrified rail network. Trains arriving and departing Brisbane and Melbourne will use their own diesel power supply,” Transport says.

Queensland electricity. You just don’t know what’s in it.

