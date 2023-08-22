Top bureaucrats pore over APS digital and data report, unfolding robodebt fallout

The APS secretaries board met this month to consider the findings of the digital and data committee among other high-level integrity issues for the service.

At the August 16 meeting, Australia’s most powerful public sector bosses signed off on the first biannual report of a digital and data committee.

A communique from the meeting said the report highlighted the progress made to date and outlined the digital and data committee’s priorities for the remainder of 2023. Updated terms of reference for the committee were also endorsed.

Integrity and robodebt royal commission matters also dominated the secretaries’ meeting, with a new APS senior executive service performance leadership framework agreed to and public service head honchos APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer and PM&C boss Glyn Davis addressing the group.

“Professor Glyn Davis AC, secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, provided an update on the development of the government’s response to the royal commission into the robodebt scheme,” the communique said.

“Dr Gordon de Brouwer PSM, Australian Public Service commissioner provided an update on the centralised process established to inquire into alleged breaches of the code of conduct by APS employees, former APS employees and agency heads arising from the royal commission into the robodebt scheme.”

The secretaries also discussed the draft findings of the Productivity Commission’s three-yearly Closing the Gap report, agreeing that more strategic leadership was needed to “accelerate action”.

“The board [agreed to] support accelerated action to consistently embed the four priority reforms of the national agreement on Closing the Gap throughout the APS,” the document read.

Findings of the recently released 2022 APS remuneration report were noted by the board, and a commitment was made to ensure new reporting requirements for agency-level APS Employee Census reports would be more open and transparent.

The department secretaries of Finance and Treasury, Jenny Wilkinson and Dr Steven Kennedy, also shared an update on the Budget and economic outlook.

The board received a further update on the level of interest from prospective recruits to the APS’ new in-house consulting team otherwise known as Australian government consulting.

Finally, a proposal to expand the APSC’s role in SES recruitment was endorsed by the secretaries board to support a more capable talent pool.

“An SES cohort [should] provide APS-wide strategic leadership in a cohesive APS,” the communique read.

“An expanded role of the APSC will help to build confidence in the integrity of the process.”

A separate strategic leaders group meeting was also held on Wednesday. In that meeting, mandarins were updated by the new NACC commissioner Paul Brereton and auditor-general Grant Hehir from the ANAO.

The next secretaries board meeting has been scheduled for September 13, in the offices of PM&C.

The strategic leaders group plans to convene again on November 8.

