New ATO crackdown targets contractor payroll plundering, GST rort revelations

The Australian Taxation Office has gone hell-for-leather in its annual crackdown on the cash economy and assorted payroll and contractor rorts just a week after it confirmed bleeding out $1.2 billion in GST scams.

In a puff-chested statement issued Monday, the ATO said it would remain “firm on deadline” for businesses that have to lodge a “Taxable payments annual report (TPAR) to do so by 28 August 2023” as it continues to weed out more than $4.6 billion in GST scams allegedly perpetrated by claiming back GST refunds on fake expenditure.

“While most businesses do the right thing, not reporting payments to contractors and deliberately under-reporting income makes it unfair for honest businesses,” ATO assistant commissioner Tony Goding said.

The tax office reckons it’s being hit from both ends. While Operation Protego is playing whack-a-mole with GST scammers who don’t even bother faking their identity, it’s also entrenched in a war on under-the-table “cashies”, who are known to have become more prevalent amid elevated inflation and supply chain shortages, with under-declaration being a major sore point.

While scammers are lodging fake Business Activity Statements (BAS) to get refunds, there’s little doubt that the businesses they have been claiming expenditure against will also get a fine-tooth comb run through their lodgements, especially if there are gaps.

“We use a range of information in the TPAR to check for red flags, like not including income, not lodging tax returns or activity statements, overclaiming GST credits or misusing Australian business numbers,” Goding said.

“Businesses in the building and construction industry as well as businesses that provide cleaning, courier and road freight, information technology and security, investigation or surveillance services and have paid contractors in relation to these services need to lodge a TPAR.”

Goding reckons the shadow economy is estimated to cost the Australian economy $12.4 billion every year in unpaid taxes.

“Dodgy businesses doing ‘cashies’ are being put on notice as the ATO continues to crack down on shadow economy behaviour,” Goding said.

The crackdown on dodgy cash contractors comes as the protagonists of Australia’s biggest payroll scam were sentenced on Tuesday.

Adam Cranston, 36 years old and the son of former ATO deputy commissioner Michael Cranston, was given the maximum 15-year jail sentence for his role in masterminding the Plutus Payroll fraud, which skimmed withholding and GST components and kicked the liability down to another entity.

Lauren Cranston, Adam Cranston’s sister, was previously sentenced to eight years for her role in the Plutus fraud.

Michael Cranston was not accused of wrongdoing.

Adam Cranston’s partner in Plutus, Jason Onley, was also sentenced to 15 years in jail; both copped a non-parole period of 10 years.

Chief of the ATO’s Serious Financial Crime Taskforce John Ford said his agency was serious about protecting public revenue.

“These court results reflect the severity of offending and show the commitment and strength the multi-agency Serious Financial Crime Taskforce has in bringing financial criminals to account,” Ford said.

“If you think you can steal and cheat the system for your own financial gain and believe you won’t be caught, think again.”

The question now is how many people the ATO and DPP are willing to prosecute over the first-person GST scams and the cost of those prosecutions.

You can just hear the new private cloud AI funding proposal being written now. Possibly not by PwC.

