How one secretary builds synergies and stewards his own way through political furore

There are few more prepared to take the reins of a mega commonwealth department spanning so many portfolios than someone who has done the rounds leading critical infrastructure in the state arena. Here’s how Jim Betts shifted from state to federal public service and what that means for those he leads.

Speaking to The Mandarin about his first 18 months as secretary of the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA), Betts has shared some poignant stewardship lessons from his time in state public service.

At a state level, politics can make the public servant’s day job more trying as bureaucrats are made to wade through factional spats at the ministerial level and achieve policy outcomes that are both sound and constructive. In Betts’ view, the experience is oftentimes bruising but ultimately rewarding.