Tuesday Ethics Club: The case of wilful blindness

Every Tuesday, an expert from The Ethics Centre offers advice on ethical issues impacting public servants. This week’s question:

“I have an associate friend who runs a very successful professional development consulting business. She always gathers a lot of fans from her client base, as she’s really insightful. In the past few years, my friend has been posting to social media how she is mentally checking out of the material world to focus only on nature’s beauty, her personal joy, or her personal wonderment. My wonderment is how she can do that given the dire state of the world, from scammers to traffickers to financial policies to homelessness to wage theft to climate change to extremism of every kind. My friend has every right to look after her own mental health, but does she have the right to tell her clients to disregard material reality and devote all their efforts to their own, personal joy when, as Elizabeth Taylor would say, “Now is the time for guts and guile”?”

Today’s answer comes from Dr Simon Longstaff, executive director of The Ethics Centre:

There are two obvious dimensions to this issue. First, is it ethical for an individual to ignore pressing issues within the world in order to advance their own wellbeing? Second, is it ethical to use whatever influence you have to urge others to do the same?

In terms of the first question, let’s examine the ‘means’ being employed by your associate friend to improve their wellbeing. In this case, there is no obvious objection. Focusing on the beauty of the natural world and seeking joy and wonderment by such means is not harmful to others and does not break any important social norms. Given this, if there is an ethical objection to your friend’s personal behaviour, it is likely to be in relation to the ‘ends’ she pursues. In this case, the suggested problem is not in focusing on nature’s beauty per se. Rather, your concern that such matters should not be the sole focus — to the exclusion of all other considerations bearing on the ‘state of the world’.

Now, why might such an exclusive focus be considered, by some, to be unethical? There are at least two possible reasons: One concerns the inherent selfishness of such an approach. The other concerns the potential harm (including to the individual) that would most likely arise if such an approach was to be adopted by everyone. Let’s consider each in turn.

‘Ethical egoism’ applies to people whose ethical concerns extend no further than in relation to their own interests. They might take into account the interests of others — but only if they accord with their own. The most obvious problem with a life lived on these terms is that it denies any sense of ‘reciprocity’ in human (or even non-human) relationships. As such, an ethical egoist is perfectly content to expect (even demand) that everyone else treats them in a manner that redounds to their benefit without ever thinking that they should do the same for others. Now, I very much doubt that this is a portrait of your friend associate.

More likely, they care about the world (including other people) but she is simply overwhelmed by the depth and breadth of the problems that are before us. And she is not alone in this. As it happens, there has been a growing tendency for people to disengage from ‘global issues’ and instead narrow their focus to a point such as friendships or family where they feel they can make a difference and their complexity can be managed. This is evidence of a loss of hope that, as an individual (or even as part of a group) they can make a difference sufficient to ‘move the dial’ on global issues.

Given this, it is probably worth asking your friend about where they sit on the engagement ‘spectrum’. Are they only interested in personal wellbeing? Or do other people matter? If so, why one group as opposed to another? Where are the boundaries drawn — and on what basis? Would their attitude to the world change if they believed that there were steps that they could take to make a difference?

Then there is the second issue … what if everyone made the same choice that she has made? Where would the world be then?

This is not just a matter of weighing up the consequences of an abandonment of engagement with the world. It is also an issue of determining what, if any, obligations we have as persons — to each other and the world. As far as we know, we are the only creatures capable of making conscious ethical choices. Given this latent ability, are we not bound to use it — even if difficult and messy — rather than put aside a defining aspect of our humanity in order to have an easier life? If we’re curious, can it really be limited to wondering about things that make us feel good?

Finally, the ‘what if everyone did it’ question has some bearing on how we might evaluate your friend’s efforts to influence others to adopt her same approach. Is a wider pattern of disengagement really something she is deliberately seeking to achieve? If not, has she thought about the unintended consequences of how she uses her influence?

Simply posing some of these questions might prompt a moment of reflection that resolves the issue — one way or another.

If you have an ethical question for one of The Ethics Centre’s team of experts, send it to media@themandarin.com.au.

The Ethics Centre is an independent not-for-profit that advocates for a more ethical society. If you’re struggling to find the path forward on an ethical conflict at work or at home, there is a service that can help. Ethi-call, run by The Ethics Centre, is a free helpline dedicated to guiding people through life’s hardest choices.

