NSW Reconstruction Authority CEO picked to lead state’s public service

Simon Draper will be the permanent secretary of the NSW Premier’s Department, taking over from acting secretary Peter Duncan.

Draper starts in the role on September 1, continuing in his role as CEO of the NSW Reconstruction Authority as the state enters bushfire season.

He was appointed to the inaugural CEO position in February. An experienced public servant, Draper was previously secretary of the NSW Department of Industry and deputy secretary of the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet. Draper was also CEO of Infrastructure NSW.

Speaking on his appointment, Draper said he was “honoured” to lead the state’s 430,000 public servants.

“I have done many things in my career — I saw the best of what can be achieved when the public service came together during COVID and again in our work in the NSW Reconstruction Authority,” Draper said.

“I look forward to supporting the Premier and his priorities and driving effort from the heart of government to improve the lives of the NSW community.”

NSW premier Chris Minns said Draper was a “highly regarded leader in the NSW public sector”.

“A leader of Simon’s calibre qualifies him to head both the NSW Premier’s Department and continue his critical stewardship of the state’s disaster recovery and reconstruction efforts,” Minns said.

The NSW government also announced policy deputy secretary William Murphy will be acting Cabinet Office secretary. Murphy joined the ranks of IPAA national fellows for his leadership during the Delta COVID-19 wave.

Recruitment for a permanent secretary is ongoing.

Earlier in the year, the NSW government split the Department of Premier and Cabinet into the NSW Premier’s Department and the NSW Cabinet Office.

Additionally to the secretary announcements, the member for Lismore Janelle Saffin was appointed parliamentary secretary for disaster recovery.

The NSW Reconstruction Authority will continue to report to the NSW planning and emergency services ministers, who Saffin will support.

Saffin said she had seen the impact of the floods on the Northern Rivers community first-hand.

“I’ve also experienced first-hand the vital role that a well-coordinated response and recovery, throughout the short-term and long-term stages of disaster recovery can play and the need for continuous improvement in preparedness,” Saffin said.

“The better prepared, the better response, the better recovery.”

