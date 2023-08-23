South Australian children worse off in wellbeing post-pandemic

Children’s wellbeing in South Australia worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

The University of South Australia study examined more than 56,000 children aged nine to 14. It found wellbeing measures worsened from 2020 onwards, in line with the pandemic’s start.

Wellbeing measures looked at in the study included life satisfaction, optimism, happiness, cognitive engagement, emotional regulation, perseverance, worry and sadness.

Lead researcher Dr Dot Dumuid said children had to change how they learned, played and socialised during the pandemic.

“Children and young people have dealt with school closures, isolation, social distancing and cancelled extracurricular activities, and this has led to decreased levels of physical activity and increased sedentary time,” Dumuid said.

“Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted, life has not necessarily gone back to how it was pre-pandemic. And when we assessed how children have fared in terms of well-being across this period, the news was not good.

“Wellbeing clearly dropped during COVID and has shown little signs of improvement since then.

“But certain groups were more affected than others, with worsening wellbeing particularly worrying for female students, students in later school grades, and students with socioeconomic disadvantage.”

While some groups were disadvantaged, children from a home that spoke a language other than English had a higher level of wellbeing. This contrasted with previous research.

“A systematic review of 121 studies revealed mixed and complex associations between race and wellbeing, with some studies suggesting that racial discrimination may actually be associated with higher self-esteem and resilience,” the study reported.

“These associations between wellbeing and race and ethnicity are likely influenced by a range of complex factors, including worldviews, spirituality, social support, family values, and household structure.”

The study was based on 2017-2022 data from the South Australian Wellbeing and Engagement Collective census from the state’s Department of Education.

