NACC referrals piling-up fast as DTA operations chief decamps to watchdog

Reports of corruption issues and corrupt conduct in Australia’s federal jurisdiction have continued to pour into the freshly stood-up National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) at pace, with this week’s update taking the number of referrals to 665 since the watchdog was given a permanent kennel in Canberra on July 1st this year.

It’s a workload that is looking increasingly Herculean too, with the commission’s weekly reporting rate now outpacing the last official stats from the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption in its 2021-2022 annual report.

Broken down to the number of referrals landing per day, the NACC is averaging 12.5 and the ICAC last chalked up 9.7, which is pretty impressive given state corruption commissions have the evergreen duty of ferreting out miscreants and crooks from the local government sector.

In terms of what a federal baseline might look like, the NSW numbers are instructive with a whopping 3570 reports landing in its letterbox for 2022.

On the raw numbers — and they are very early — it means that on launch, the federal NACC is 22.5% busier than ICAC.

The reasons why could be many. Perhaps there is still some novelty to having a so-called ‘federal ICAC’, or perhaps there’s just a huge pent-up workload only now being assessed given there was no formal federal standing star chamber before.

“Since 1 July the Commission has made 242 requests for further information; 197 referrals have been escalated to the second stage of assessment; 38 referrals are waiting to be assessed,” the NACC update said.

That hectic pace could be one of the reasons the NACC has been seeking to lure organisational talent from other agencies, not least the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) that has recently taken up digs within the Department of Finance.

A recent LinkedIn update by former DTA chief operating officer George-Philip (GP) de Wet reveals the seasoned financial and resources executive has upped stumps from the commonwealth’s tech shop after six years and taken up a role as the NACC’s general manager for enabling services.

Notable in de Wet’s online tale of the tape is his capacity for forecasting and resource budgeting when at Treasury, where he lists a key achievement as “assistance with the development of the Resource Prioritisation Model (RPM) and associated framework of bottom up resourcing estimation.”

That does rather sound like a splendidly suited skill to possess in a newly established and rapidly scaling statutory organisation that’s not yet quite sure how long the piece of string they are pulling on is.

With almost 200 referrals now at stage two, the NACC could soon be a very busy place indeed.

