Winners are grinners: Albo and Husic submit their Grand Designs industry plan for development approval

If Kevin McCloud were a policy wonk rather than an engineering and aesthetics nerd, there’s a fair chance he’d describe the Albanese government’s rapidly blossoming romance with all things electric and home-made as some sort of Shaker-inspired homage to retrofuturism.

The best of good, old-fashioned, Aussie tenacity blended with the self-belief that if we all pull together we can do something world-beating, like inventing Wi-Fi (only to have it ripped off), winning an America’s Cup (Alan who?) or making a plough that bunny-hops submerged tree stumps.

So it was on Wednesday when prime minister Anthony Albanese and minister for industry Ed Husic unleashed a tag team charm offensive to both the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia (Husic), and the Business Council of Australia (Albo) with lunchtime speeches followed by dinner speeches.