Probe called into controversial appointment of NSW transport secretary

Blowback over ministerial and political involvement in the appointment of the new secretary of the NSW Department of Transport, Josh Murray, is set to intensify after the selection of the former chief of staff to former Premier Morris Iemma was referred to a parliamentary inquiry.

In a move that is certain to test the credibility of transport minister Jo Haylen and the Minns minority government over coming weeks, the state’s upper house will probe how Murray managed to prevail over other candidates despite highly regarded recruiters labelling his potential appointment risky of the need for technical and leadership acumen in the role.

The successful referral to an inquiry, instigated by the Greens, is a problem for the relatively new government as it tries to maintain a narrative that it has been handed a transport system that is a mess in need of urgent action and possibly the cancellation or pausing of key infrastructure projects like the Sydney Metro.

The inquiry sets Labor up for a re-run of its own successful pursuit of former deputy premier John Barilaro over his initial appointment as a state trade commissioner to New York that effectively ended the previous NSW Nationals leader’s political career.

While Murray has worked at infrastructure company Laing O’Rourke, his roles have been primarily in corporate affairs and people management rather than hard technical disciplines like engineering generally favoured for leaders of large and complex critical infrastructure networks.

There appears to be little question Murray was encouraged to apply for the role and the preferred candidate of minister for transport Jo Haylen, but what is less clear is why Murray was so favoured by those he reports to.

Haylen has defended his appointment saying it was reasonable her office shared a public advertisement with “skilled” people interested in the role.

The upper house inquiry, due to report back by November 30, is set to investigate what those skills are and how suitable Murray’s experience is.

A key political risk in the appointment and its new inquiry is the danger that Labor will be perceived to have put settling its own internal factional transactions ahead of keeping the state’s transport system on an even keel at a time of frenetic infrastructure renewal and demands from unions for better pay.

On Wednesday, talkback radio host Chris O’Keefe, who anchors 2GB’s Drive show, did an on-air victory lap with Greens MP Abigail Boyd over getting the inquiry voted up. O’Keefe described it as a “huge win” for his listeners after vigorously pursuing the matter on his program.

A key road the inquiry is likely to go down is whether the use of recruitment consultants to select a candidate was a deliberate waste of public funds if the appointment was a captain’s pick from the outset, with Haylen having the discretion as minister to make her own direct appointments.

The role of recruiters, and the wilful ignorance of their independent advice, was a key flashpoint at the Barilaro inquiry alongside the politicisation of key public service roles.

That debate is now set to be revived, with those previously making the accusations now in the firing line.

Haylen and Labor have rejected comparisons to the circumstances of Barilaro’s appointment and subsequent resignation.

