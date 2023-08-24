Intergenerational Report topography to inform Australia’s future policy planning

The 2023 Intergenerational Report (IGR) signals the likelihood of slower economic growth over the next 40 years, with more of us living longer, and migration contributing a smaller share of the population.

The government released the forward-looking policy document on Thursday. It highlighted projections that the national economy would grow at an average of 2.2% a year for the next four decades and that Australia’s population will reach 40.5 million by 2062-63.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers addressed the ways in which the intergenerational report, released every five years, would inform national approaches over the coming decades to “manage and maximise” economic shifts.

“This is our blueprint for the future — not just understanding the big trends and transitions but acting on them, turning pressures into prescriptions, options into opportunities, and turning our geological, geographical and meteorological advantages into economic and geopolitical advances,” Chalmers told the National Press Club.

“If we don’t, the damaging impacts of climate change will ramp up, we will fall back further from the digital frontier, unprepared for the pressures on the care economy [and] more exposed to the whims of the world.

“We can turn these turbulent twenties into the right kind of defining decade so that in 40 years’ time, our successors will be able to look back and see that we got it right,” he said.

The high-level government response to the report will focus on repairing the budget, uplifting workforce skills and capabilities, developing a more dynamic and productive economy, strengthening national and regional security, and expanding opportunity across society.

By 2063, the international report said Australia’s population would comprise a significantly older cohort as a proportion of the total population.

The number of people aged 65+ is set to double in the next 40 years, those aged 85+ will more than triple, and centenarians are expected to increase six-fold.

“As the population continues to age over the next 40 years, the overall participation rate is projected to decline gradually from 66.6% to 63.8% in 2062-63. Average hours worked is also expected to decline slightly,” the report said.

“The gender gap in participation is expected to continue to narrow. Further broadening labour market opportunities can increase overall participation and contribute to a more inclusive workforce.”

Australia’s productivity is expected to continue on the average growth experienced in the last 20 years at 1.2% per year. The intergenerational report warned this will rely on how “big shifts” in the local and global economy played out, as well as favourable and positive action from government and the private sector.

“The ageing population will reinforce the trend towards a services-based economy, with the care and support sector and its workforce potentially doubling over the next 40 years.

“Digitalisation will change how we work, raising productivity, improving workplace safety and providing us with the agility we need to face the challenges of the future,” the report said.

The report went on to outline how net zero transformation goals and critical minerals production were significant opportunities for local industry.

Food and energy security, in addition to the growing incidence of natural disasters, would also have a significant impact on the nation’s future prosperity.

The treasurer underscored five forces identified by the report that were set to shape the economy including an ageing population; expanded use of digital and data technology; climate change and the net zero transformation; rising demand for care and support services; and increased geopolitical risk and fragmentation.

“Making decisions today … will allow us to own the future — and a future worth owning — so that our generation and future generations can be proud,” Chalmers said.

“But if we muddle through with the wrong policy frameworks and fail to make the right investments, if tech talent remains in short supply, fast internet is confined to our cities, our regions aren’t connected to these opportunities and the adoption of digital is limited — then it’s possible, if not probable, that the fourth industrial revolution will leave more people behind than it lifts up.

“If we get it right, tech can help us to maximise the big shifts in our economy,” he said.

Some of the budget pressures the government will have to reckon with over the next decades include the growing cost of health, aged care, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), defence, and debt interest payments — which is projected to eat up half of all government spending in 40 years. Currently, these line items chew through about a third of the national Budget.

“Total government spending is projected to rise by 3.8 percentage points of GDP over the next 40 years. Demographic ageing causes around 40% of this increase,” the report said.

“Consistent with past IGRs, total income support and education payments are projected to continue to grow in real terms per person but decline as a share of GDP as the population ages.

“Spending on age and service pensions is projected to fall as a share of GDP despite the ageing population, with superannuation increasingly funding people’s retirement.”

