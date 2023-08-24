Movers & Shakers: Peter Woolcott’s Monash University gig

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

There were four appointments at the National Disability Insurance Agency:

Lisa Short to general manager, delivery and priorities

to general manager, delivery and priorities Jodie Stangel to general manager, specialised service delivery

to general manager, specialised service delivery Desmond Lee to Queensland state manager

to Queensland state manager Shannon Rees to general manager, strategic communications

Bernard Philip moved from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to the Department of Defence to take a role in the strategy, policy and industry group.

Band 1

Coming from the Department of Finance, Rudy Alcantara was appointed to a Canberra position at the High Speed Rail Authority.

At the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Cathy Leyland was promoted to lead negotiator.

Fleur Champion de Crespigny moved from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare to become an assistant secretary, market analysis and data at the Department of Education.

At the Department of Home Affairs, eight people changed positions:

Mark Whitechurch to deputy commander OSB JATF

to deputy commander OSB JATF Steven Yates to assistant secretary Asia

to assistant secretary Asia Brendan Tegg to assistant secretary migration reform taskforce

to assistant secretary migration reform taskforce Joe Feld to assistant secretary global initiatives

to assistant secretary global initiatives Joe Smith to assistant secretary cyber security response coordination

to assistant secretary cyber security response coordination Elizabeth White to assistant secretary, Americas, Europe, Middle-East, Africa and Pacific

to assistant secretary, Americas, Europe, Middle-East, Africa and Pacific Paul Denman to assistant secretary, immigration planning and policy framework

to assistant secretary, immigration planning and policy framework Stephanie Kolobaric to assistant secretary, immigration executive

Former APS commissioner’s new role

Professor Peter Woolcott, former commissioner of the APS, joined Monash University in the part-time role of vice-chancellor’s professorial fellow.

According to a Monash University spokesperson, Woolcott started in the role on August 21.

“Vice-chancellor’s professorial fellows are persons of national and international eminence, involved in the development and implementation of strategic, student, research and operational activities of the University,” the spokesperson said.

“They are integral to Monash’s outreach in encouraging public intellectual discourse and debate, leadership development and mentorship to students and staff.”

Woolcott retired from his position as APS commissioner in May this year, with Gordon de Brouwer replacing him.

Creative Australia appointments

Creative Australia’s Australia Council board is chaired by Robert Morgan, with Wesley Enoch appointed deputy chair.

CEO of Creative Australia Adrian Collette is also on the board, alongside Rosheen Garnon, Stephen Found, Christine Simpson Stokes, Philip Watkins, Alexandra Dimos, Caroline Bowditch, Courtney Stewart, Kitty Taylor, Lindy Lee, Caroline Wood and Amanda Jackes.

Meanwhile, Colette was appointed chair of Music Australia’s council.

The rest of the Musica Australia council is made up of Sophie Payten, Michael Chugg, Nathan McLay, Fred Alale, Lisa Baker, Fred Leone, Danielle Caruana and Petrina Convey.

Both sets of appointments were effective from August 24.

NT police commissioner and CEO of Fire and Emergency Services and review

Michael Murphy‘s appointment as police commissioner and CEO of Fire and Emergency Services in the Northern Territory has been made permanent.

Murphy had been acting in the position since April. Previously, he had been deputy commissioner of operations since 2018.

NT chief minister Natasha Fyles said Murphy was the right person for “one of the most challenging roles in the territory”.

A review into NT policing has also been announced, led by former NT police officer and NT Police Association president Vince Kelly.

The review, starting on September 1, will look into issues such as staffing structure and staff operation, organisational structure, and remote and regional policing systems.

Kelly’s report is due to the government by the end of March next year.

On the review, Fyles said the police force and resources needed to be modernised.

NSW healthcare funding inquiry

Richard Beasley was appointed commissioner of an inquiry into healthcare funding in NSW.

Beasley’s past experience includes as special counsel assisting for the Ruby Princess inquiry.

The inquiry will look into NSW Health’s governance and accountability structure, NSW Health’s health services funding and ways to address rising costs.

The inquiry’s report will be due to NSW governor Margaret Beazley by August 24.

NSW health and regional minister Ryan Park said the inquiry was a “once-in-a-generation look at how our health system is funded so we can ensure patients and our essential healthcare workers are getting the support they need”.

ABC chair and managing director

Managing director of the ABC David Anderson was reappointed for a five-year term, effective July 1 this year.

Anderson has been with the ABC for over two decades, having been managing director since 2019. He acted in the role for nine months beforehand.

Anderson’s reappointment, first reported by Nine papers, comes as ABC chair Ita Buttrose will not seek a second term.

Finishing up on March 6 next year, Buttrose has been chair of the public broadcaster since 2019.

The Nomination Panel for ABC and SBS appointments will conduct the search for Buttrose’s replacement, supported by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts and an external executive search agency.

NSW Premier’s Department secretary

Simon Draper will be the permanent secretary of the NSW Premier’s Department, taking over from acting secretary Peter Duncan.

At the Cabinet Office, policy deputy secretary William Murphy was appointed acting secretary.

The NSW government split the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet earlier in the year.

High Court of Australia chief justice

Stephen Gageler was appointed chief justice at the High Court of Australia, taking over from chief justice Susan Kiefel.

Having been on the High Court since 2012, Gageler commences in the role on November 6. Gageler was previously the Commonwealth Solicitor-General.

On the same date, Robert Beech-Jones will start as a justice of the High Court of Australia.

Beech-Jones has been on the Supreme Court of New South Wales since 2012, and was appointed chief judge of the common law division in 2021.

NT Department of Corporate and Digital Development chief executive

Chris Hosking was permanently made the chief executive of the Northern Territory’s Department of Corporate and Digital Development, having acted in the role since May 2022.

Hosking was previously a deputy chief executive at the department for eight years.

NT corporate and digital development minister Ngaree Ah Kit said Hosking had extensive experience in the territory’s public service.

NACC general manager for enabling services

Former DTA chief operating officer George-Philip de Wet moved to the National Anti-Corruption Commission to become its general manager for enabling services.

CSIRO board

Professor Emma Johnston joined the CSIRO board as a part-time member for four years. She started in the position on August 22.

Johnston is the University of Sydney’s deputy vice-chancellor (research), with a background in marine science and conservation.

Science minister Ed Husic said Johnston’s “marine science credentials will bring environmental expertise to the CSIRO Board”.

Australian Research Council executive director

Professor Gavin Reid was appointed executive director for mathematics, physics, chemistry and earth sciences at the Australian Research Council (ARC).

Reid is a University of Melbourne professor in the School of Chemistry and in the Department of Biochemistry and Pharmacology.

ARC chief executive officer Judi Zielke said Reid had made “significant fundamental and applied contributions to the analytical sciences for chemical and biomolecular analysis”.

WA Health and Medical Research Strategy expert advisory panel

Western Australian Department of Health’s deputy director general Angela Kelly will chair an expert panel to advise the state government on its first Health and Medical Research Strategy.

The rest of the panel is made up of:

John Van Der Wielen – Future Health Research and Innovation Fund Advisory Council;

– Future Health Research and Innovation Fund Advisory Council; Professor Ian Everall – WA Health Translation Network;

– WA Health Translation Network; Professor Romola Bucks – The University of Western Australia;

– The University of Western Australia; Dr Grant Waterer – East Metropolitan Health Service;

– East Metropolitan Health Service; Renee Hallam – representing Medical Research Institutes;

– representing Medical Research Institutes; Professor Kevin Pfleger – The University of Western Australia;

– The University of Western Australia; Bronwyn le Grice – Australia’s National Digital Health Initiative;

– Australia’s National Digital Health Initiative; Anthony DeCeglie – Telethon Trust;

– Telethon Trust; Deborah Attard Portughes – Women and Infants Research Foundation;

– Women and Infants Research Foundation; Dylan Smith – Philanthropy Australia

– Philanthropy Australia Glenda Swinbourne – Consumer representative

Auditing and Assurance Standards Board acting chair

ASIC’s former chief accountant Doug Niven was appointed acting chair of the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

WA Great Southern Development Commission chair

Ricky Burges is the new chair of the Western Australian Great Southern Development Commission, replacing retiring chair Bruce Manning.

Burges joins the commission from Albany Community Care, where she has been CEO since 2019.

Her previous roles include just under 20 years as CEO of the Western Australian Local Government Association, director general at the Department of Culture and Arts, and CEO of the Perth Zoo.

WA regional development minister Don Punch said the commission would continue to play “a crucial role in connecting business with government” under Burges.

The commission’s CEO Natasha Monks left earlier this year to become the state’s investment and trade commissioner for the Americas.