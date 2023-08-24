Prosecute bad AI like rogue casino operators: Dominello

Public servants need to be empowered to take far more risks, try new things and accept failure as an integral part of trying their best rather than just clinging onto what is known and accepted, if government services are going to change for the better.

That’s the short and sharp take of Victor Dominello, former NSW minister for customer service and digital, now on the loose and unmuzzled as he juggles board positions and directorships on influential industry groups like the recently created Tech Council and the Trustworthy Digital Society Hub at the University of New South Wales and the University of Technology.

Dominello has left government, but his passion for improving government services has come with him as he continues to agitate, cajole and persuade anyone who will care or listen that there needs to be a national uplift in digitally delivered services to make a functional and evolving digital ecosystem that incorporates identity, permissions and transactions on the government side, and trust and accountability on the private.

Dominello gave one of his more candid assessments of the situation so far in Australia speaking at length during the Technology and Security podcast with Dr Miah Hammond-Errey, the inaugural director of the Emerging Technology Program at the United States Studies Centre (USSC).

The interview is notable not so much because of Dominello’s already fairly well-known views on the need and utility of digitised authorities like driver licences, identity credentials, work authority and proof of entitlement to be nationally interoperable.

Rather, it’s the fact that the overseas thinktanks, including USSC, are now starting to look at NSW as an exemplar of digital success and how it got there in the same way that various political and public sector leaders still coo over the Estonian digital state that is more similar in administrative structure to the United Kingdom of New Zealand, than Australia or the US that both effectively use three-tiered federated models across national, state and local jurisdictions.

There are no rail gauge dramas in Estonia (Russian gauge, like most of Central Europe), which is one of the reasons Dominello’s legacy in NSW, which is being left well alone by Labor (so far) is becoming a subject of fascination for digital government and service delivery wonks.

Asked about public sector resistance to innovation, Dominello reckons those facing the public need to build some trust between themselves and, well, you know maybe try some new things instead of being stuck in their ways.

“Governments are traditionally conservative, ultra-conservative by nature. And that’s not a political statement, it’s a statement of their risk profile, and that’s fair enough,” Dominello said.

“You don’t want a government that is so edgy that it’s playing around with public hospital systems. You want safe, reliable transport systems, safe, reliable hospitals, education … but equally, you need to have some areas inside a government that are prepared to sandbox, and do some edgy things. And that’s what we created with Service NSW.”

Referring to his former agency as “essentially the largest start-up in the country”, Dominello happily boasts that when he arrived there were five engineers and when he left there were 800.

That meant his agency was not relying on vendors, body shops or labour hire to build and deliver new products, they could bake it themselves as and when needed and make changes on the fly without massive rescoping penalties typical in commercialised IT services.

“We were building our own product really fast, and turning things around really fast. What we need to do is to make sure that we have those [builder] units inside of government, not just Service New South Wales, but in every agency. So they build up a match fitness, if you will, in relation to areas where they can innovate. But not just innovate with themselves, innovate with academia, innovate with the private sector, because that’s where you get the multipliers,” Dominello said.

But to get to that enviable state, both political leaders and bureaucrats need to be prepared to fail and build a safe harbour to do so rather than try and de-risk projects to the point they won’t fail, but they won’t deliver much or move the needle for clients either.

“The challenge is getting the headspace right for, you know, assuming an informed risk appetite,” Dominello said.

“Public servants don’t want to do the wrong thing by the minister… they’re there to serve the government of the day and they want their governments to succeed. So they will provide advice. Now they’re not going to provide advice that is so risky that the minister sets up for failure, because that means the minister will get the advice [and say] ‘Yes, I like that. I’ll sign off on that. If it fails, well, don’t blame me. Blame the public servants they’re the ones that told me about this,’” Dominello said.

“So the public servants, they don’t want that. So they are only going to give something that is just pretty much BAU [business as usual] or incremental small changes. To do things that are more with a higher risk profile … it will take a change of mindset from the minister and from the public sector to say ‘if we’re going to try something really different, you know, considering the deep challenges we’ve got, we’re going to have to create a safe harbour and we’re going to have to be prepared to accept failure,” Dominello argued.

“But own it and say all right, what do we learn from it and then move forward? That’s a very different mindset to government.”

Dominello said that when it came to the famed NSW digital driver’s licence, the important factor with boundary-pushing technologies was not to foist them on people by way of mandate but to start small and quiet and let popular momentum build.

“This was one of the first of its kind in the world, a digital driver’s license — so it’s not like there was a rulebook that we could follow. And it was such a big play because it was essentially a de facto digital ID, right? So we couldn’t afford to get it wrong,” Dominello said, adding there were at least five pilots before it went into market for user testing.

“There was a reason not many other people did it because it was such a high-risk proposition. We did pilot after pilot after pilot … I told people at the time, Look, just let us try it out. It’s not going to be with all the bells and whistles. It’s going to be like your first iPhone.”

On the issue of digital identity, Dominello is trying his hand at cat herding and bringing people together rather than relying on the usual internecine relations between states and states and Canberra.

“At the moment we’ve got a digital spine, but it’s in desperate need of going to a chiropractor. It’s busted, to be honest. We’ve got myGov, which is a terrible experience and it’s just one single digital ID. If you go [from] there, you’ve got director ID, that’s another sort of quasi-ID piece that the feds have rolled out. You’ve got Australia Post, they’ve got another ID, and all this is part of that Trusted Digital Identity Framework,” Dominello says.

The real issue he reckons isn’t the “who” in digital ID, it’s getting utility out of the “what” that will make it popular and viable.

“I know who you are, but that’s a small part of the pie. It’s what you can do is a real productivity play. What are you entitled to do? Are you an electrician? Are you allowed to work with kids? Are you allowed to drive a car? Are you allowed to vote? Like what are you allowed?” Dominello pressed.

He says he’s using his shingle at the Tech Council to try and build national consensus, trust and progress on that front.

“You know, you can get all the data in, but it reminds me of the rail gauges. You know, we’re creating data gauges of this century. So at the very top end, you need to get your standards right because your standards will then start building that trust architecture that flows into data flows, that flows into tech, that flows into decision making at the end of the day,” Dominello said of digital standards more broadly.

As for the mème de l’année of artificial intelligence, Dominello is alive to its applications and potential to change people’s lives, businesses and the future, but insists it’s still the humans that need to be held accountable for how it is applied.

Unleash bad AI and cop the cane of the regulator he reckons.

Governments really need to play a role, Dominello says, adding “a lot of baked-in principles around the law of tort or directors duties” could be brought to bear.

“For example, the Crown Casino and the Star Casino, right? You know, they are required to comply by law in relation to anti-money laundering provisions, AML. They are now getting prosecuted under Section 180 of the Corporations Act because they breached their director’s duties because they turned a blind eye to it,” Dominello said.

“I see this ultimately playing in the AI space too, in the sense that, you know, if you’re a director of a company and you unleash AI onto the people, ultimately you’re going to be on the hook because if you cause harm, they’re going to be after you, as they should.”

Just imagine the algorithms that now power poker machines being exposed to sunlight and being opened up for public scrutiny. That really would be hitting the jackpot.

