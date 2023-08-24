Pretending workplace barriers for women do not exist will not magic pay gap away

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has marked Equal Pay Day by calling for employers to deal with issues of bias, discrimination and entrenched gender stereotypes in their organisation.

Equal Pay Day (August 25) marks the first 56 days of the financial year, representing the additional work Australian women would have to complete to earn the same, on average, as men in 2022.

WGEA CEO Mary Wooldridge said the cultural attitudes and real impediments that had the effect of devaluing women’s work and created the gender pay gap must change.

“The 56 extra days that women have to work to earn the same, on average, as men, shows us that these barriers are still significant in Australian workplaces,” Wooldridge said.

“It means that women are missing out on 13 cents, on average, for every $1 that a man makes.

“Currently at 13%, the gender pay gap in Australia is a persistent and pervasive issue that undermines women’s earnings.”

The gender pay gap in the APS sits at a markedly better 5.2% than the national average however still persists. In 2022, the average base salary for men in the public service was $104,668 while the average base salary for women was $99,200.

Wooldridge noted that female trailblazers in business, entertainment and sport like Taylor Swift, the creative forces behind the Barbie movie, and Australia’s national soccer team the Matildas showed women had the potential to achieve record-breaking success.

“But as the Matildas have highlighted, they, like many other women, are still having to step over barriers related to their gender to achieve success.

“Today’s Equal Pay Day is a call to action for all employers to build on this moment by taking the time to find out what steps they need to take to support greater gender equality in their own workplace,” she said.

Wooldridge noted that efforts to collect and publish data about the gender pay gap for all private sector companies with 100 staff or more from next year would go some way to effecting change.

Despite the reporting becoming a legal requirement from 2024, she urged all employers to start running a gender pay gap analysis today to understand what’s driving the divide. Being clear about these cultural issues would have a positive impact on recruitment, retention and reputation, she added.

“You cannot fix what isn’t being measured. Publishing gender pay gaps is part of a much-needed, targeted strategy to tackle gender inequality through increased transparency and action,” Wooldridge said.

“In the UK, which publishes employer gender pay gaps, women looking for work have been willing to accept a cut in salary to avoid an employer with a big gender pay gap,” she said, pointing to evidence that a culture of equality was also good for attracting talent.

