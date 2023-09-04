Tuesday Ethics Club: The case of the coasting co-worker

Every Tuesday, an expert from The Ethics Centre offers advice on ethical issues impacting public servants. This week’s question:

“I’ve only recently started working in a department as a graduate. One of my co-workers, who is above me and male, does literally three hours of work a day and spends the rest of his time reading news websites. It’s frustrating to see someone senior to me getting paid more to do nothing, particularly as I am one of the few women in my team. Should I say something? Does my manager just not notice or care?”

Today’s answer comes from Cris Parker, director of The Ethics Centre’s initiatives The Ethics Alliance and the Banking and Financial Services Oath, which are focused on shaping the future of ethics in business.

As a graduate, you are new to the organisation and it can take time to understand how things operate in your workplace. That said, it can be terribly frustrating working in an environment where there is an inherent power imbalance, particularly if it seems a senior colleague is not pulling their weight. In our attempts to make sense of a situation like this, when we may not have the confidence or opportunity to address it outright, we may jump to conclusions. These conclusions might be assumptions and are often based on things like your past personal experiences, hearsay or just a gut feeling.

Let’s have a closer look at the behaviours you are witnessing. Your co-worker appears to only be working three hours a day. Outside those three hours, he appears to be reading news websites. Work can involve different tasks for different roles. Is there a chance that reading news sites is a part of your colleague’s role? Particularly post-COVID, work arrangements can vary depending on individual circumstances. If the organisation offers split shift opportunities perhaps employees are afforded time in between those shifts to relax or address personal issues at their desk. The manager appears to either not notice this behaviour or if they do, not care. No action from your manager could be action in itself. Perhaps there is an agreement with the manager that others are unaware of?

It is assumptions like these that can lead to decisions that may be unwarranted. It’s important to investigate the facts and test your assumptions.

There seem to be two elements identified in your situation that are contributing to your frustration. One is to see a senior person being paid more for seemingly doing less. The other is the fact that the senior person being paid more is male. Something I can imagine you are more sensitive to as the gender diversity in your organisation is limited.

Combining these two issues makes it more difficult to address them.

If someone is senior to you, it is highly likely they will be paid more than you, whether they are male or female. However, being a female in a male-dominated environment may be contributing to your perceived inability to call out the behaviour you are witnessing. The gender pay gap has historically been a real issue that has left women earning less for the same work being done by a male co-worker. This gap may not exist in your organisation so once again it’s important to check your facts rather than make assumptions.

Being new to the organisation invites you to be curious and develop an understanding of the processes and culture you work in. It does take courage to call out bad behaviour and that can feel multiplied if the person is senior to you.

If, after self-reflection and investigation, you have cause to report anything, then calling it out would be the right thing to do. As a graduate, there may be a process or system developed to monitor your progress and take feedback. That would be the first step.

Your next step may be to approach your manager with your concerns. A good leader would want to be aware of any behaviour that has a negative impact on both culture and productivity. Granted, it is easier to say than do. Using curiosity at this stage would allow you to respectfully question the practices of your co-worker and ask how they are aligned with the values and principles espoused by the organisation. Fairness can be a shared human value and a good place to start the conversation. Open conversation based on fact and addressing genuine unfair practices is a learning opportunity for everyone and one to which you can be proud to contribute.

The Ethics Centre is an independent not-for-profit that advocates for a more ethical society.