Curtains up on cultural body Creative Australia

The centrepiece of the federal government’s cultural policy, Creative Australia, has been officially launched.

An expansion and modernisation of the old Australia Council of the Arts, Creative Australia is the government’s principal arts investment and advisory organisation.

CEO Adrian Collette said it would be “a bigger, bolder champion and investor in Australian arts and creativity”.

Creative Australia was allocated $199 million over four years to establish four bodies within itself in the most recent federal Budget.

Work is underway to establish two of the four: Music Australia, focused on promoting the Australian music industry, and Creative Workplaces, focused on addressing bullying and harassment in creative industries.

The remaining two organisations are planned for later: a First Nations-led board for July 2024 and Writers Australia for July 2025.

During the launch, Collette said it was a day of recognition for the creative industry.

“Recognition of the tireless advocacy of the people who work in our creative industries who have fought for and defended the importance of what we will do,” Collette said.

“Recognition of the important role played by an engaged government that has listened and responded through their new national cultural policy Revive.

“Recognition of Australia’s artists, certainly in recognition of the immense cultural, social, and economic value that our artists inspire.”

Arts minister Tony Burke said the new Creative Australia brought together three creative sectors: government-funded, philanthropic and commercial.

“We bring all three together in one body, in one organisation because, let’s face it, it’s the same workers,” Burke said.

“It’s the same audience, all there, whether it’s government-funded, whether it’s philanthropic or whether it’s commercial, and a whole lot of productions are a mixture of all three. This creates a body that can be dedicated simply to Australian stories.”

Burke spoke glowingly about the appointment of Kate Jenkins, former sex discrimination commissioner, as chair of the Creative Workplace Council.

“The one name that kept coming up for Creative Workplaces was – do you think you can get Kate Jenkins to chair?” Burke said.

“The credibility and authority that comes to Creative Workplaces by being chaired by the individual who was responsible for the Respect@Work report, I think, can give everybody hope that we are serious now about delivering safe, proper workplaces.”

Other public servants who attended the launch include Create NSW chief executive Annette Pitman, Creative Victoria CEO Claire Febey, Arts Queensland deputy director general Kirsten Herring and Arts South Australia director Jennifer Layther.

Robert Morgan was announced as chair of the Australia Council board, with Wesley Enoch appointed deputy chair. Australia Council is the governing body of Creative Australia.

The launch featured performances including music, slam poetry and dance.

As part of the launch, Creative Australia has a new logo and website.