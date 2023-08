‘Revitalising policy thinking and renovating institutions’ – Jim Chalmers’ intergenerational commitment to the APS

Labor’s future vision for Australia is now shaping up with an articulated reform blueprint that policymakers can use as a mud map for the years ahead, and the treasurer has promised the public service the government will ensure it has the tools and spirit of partnership to get there.

In an address to the National Press Club coinciding with the release of the 2023 Intergenerational Report (IGR), Dr Jim Chalmers said the work of evidence-gathering and consultation to deliver a more rigorous policy plan was something he wanted to see normalised.

This included working towards publishing a version of the IGR more often than once every five years and efforts to “reform and re-energise” public institutions for good.