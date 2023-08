KPMG’s Andrew Yates: We may review our partnership model

KPMG Australia is prepared to explore if a partnership model is the most appropriate way to run a professional services firm as a part of the federal government’s two-year review of the accounting and auditing sector.

KPMG Australia chief executive Andrew Yates has told The Mandarin that he is happy to look at whether the firm’s current structure is fit for purpose given how professional firms have grown and diversified.

Controversy has surrounded the use of partnership structures over the past year as parliamentary committees have inquired into the way accounting firms have gained work from the public sector.