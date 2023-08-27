Skills and trade boon with Australia-Indonesia mobility pilot deal

An expanded free trade agreement (FTA) between Australia and Indonesia will give more opportunities for businesses from both nations to lift their skills and expertise and make stronger intercultural connections.

The expanded FTA was signed on Friday, amending a 2019 version of the agreement. By broadening the pilot, 500 placements rather than 100 are being offered in each country to foster stronger people-to-people links in the agriculture, creative, tourism and travel, green economy, financial, insurance, mining engineering, information media and telecommunications sectors.

The number of exchange placements over five years will be 1,500 in Australia and Indonesia.

Minister for trade and tourism Don Farrell issued a statement on the revised Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Indonesia-Australia Skills Development Exchange Pilot.

“Indonesia is one of our closest neighbours, and a key part of our trade diversification efforts,” the minister said.

“Greater cooperation between Australian and Indonesian businesses and workers means more opportunities for trade and investment.”

The program offers placements for up to 12 months between workplaces and organisations that are members of KADIN, APINDO, IABC, ACCI, AI Group or AIBC; are branches of the same organisation, an affiliate organisation, or an established partner organisation (such as joint venture partners).

Farrell added that Indonesia was the fastest-growing country in the G20 and the largest economy in Southeast Asia. As such, the neighbouring nation was of vital importance to Australia as an economic partner.

The minister said deepening economic ties, cultural understanding, and people-to-people links with Indonesia was a priority.

“Indonesia’s growth presents significant opportunities for Australian businesses across a broad range of sectors, who will benefit substantially from deeper business relationships and enhanced cultural competency,” Farrell said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has shared on its website more information about the program, as well as eligibility criteria and how to apply.