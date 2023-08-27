What jurisdictions the government is looking to for in-house consulting model

The APS Reform Office is looking at domestic and international jurisdictions for what could apply to the in-house consulting service, as the government looks to ease its reliance on consultants.

There is progress on the service, called Australian Government Consulting, with the secretaries board receiving an update on the model. Last month, the job ads went out. Amongst the positions advertised was for a chief consulting officer at a SES Band 2 level.

Australian Government Consulting is expected to be delivering services later this year.

A senate estimates question on notice from earlier this year sheds light on where PM&C’s APS Reform Office is looking for ideas on the model.

The department said the benefits of the UK Government Consulting Hub for the federal government were reducing spending and maximising value from consultants.

“The UK Consulting Hub established a full cost recovery charging model from day one which may have limited its initial clients and therefore support base as a service-wide value add,” PM&C said in the questions on notice.

The UK hub has been shut down. The UK government also removed departmental spending caps on consultants, with central approval no longer required for consulting contracts worth under £20 million (A$39.2 million). Public service minister Katy Gallagher previously told senate estimates the UK model was “quite different” to Australia’s.

In the answers to questions on notice, how to improve value from consultancy contracts came up for another three jurisdictions. These were flagged as relevant to the federal government.

They were the New Zealand All of Government Consultancy Services’ panel of external consultancy providers, the Canadian Public Services and Procurement’s centralised procurement system and the US Digital Service’s handbooks and guidance on engaging consultants.

Also in the US, the government’s in-house consulting firm 18F’s strategic scoping of technical solutions is relevant to the APS Reform Office.

Singapore Innovation Lab’s process drawing “from design thinking, behavioural insights, organisation development, business process reengineering, systems thinking, data analytics and futures thinking” interests the government.

The APS Reform Office also looked at two Australian jurisdictions: Queensland and Victoria.

The Queensland Treasury Corporation’s procurement and management of consultants, alongside its capability uplift and skill transfers, are both applicable to the federal government.

In Victoria, the Victorian Public Service Board’s consulting division could be relevant to the consulting model focused on strategic consulting services.

The APS Reform Office said the German Digital Service technical focus made it less likely to be relevant to the in-house consulting service.

READ MORE:

Navigating uncharted territory: Job ads out for APS in-house consulting