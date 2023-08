Productivity crunch time for APS pay rises

As the hours tick down to the ultimate arm-wrestle between public service bosses and workers over the size of the pay rise both will get under the current round of bargaining over the next federal public service enterprise agreement, the constant of a trade-off between increased compensation and better productivity will necessarily come to the fore.

Behind all the froth, bubble and on-message rhetoric, there’s a fairly simple business transaction that takes place behind demands for a simple catch-up with inflation (real wages) and what cash compensation can come over and above.

Productivity is not a complex rationale, but it’s an important one.