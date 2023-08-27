APS pay row could drag out for months

Resolution of the ongoing pay dispute between the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) and federal government agencies represented by the Australian Public Service Commission is likely to drag out until at least October, despite a new offer set to be tabled on Monday.

Timelines released by the CPSU indicate it will take at least four weeks to come back for results from a ballot of members, scuttling any chance of the speedy resolution the APSC had hoped for, and increasing the likelihood of full-scale, days-long strikes at Services Australia, the agency being used as the lead for sector-wide negotiations.

The revelation of the time frames confirms that unions are prepared to go the distance in holding out for a significantly better offer than the 10.5% initially offered by the government that was overwhelmingly rejected in the last ballot.

The APSC had been expected by many public servants to have fronted a better-revised deal before Monday’s coming number but instead dug in as a range of other issues including flexible work and leave provisions were sorted out.

“The first offer that was tabled by the APSC included an unambitious pay equity mechanism and an APS-wide pay offer of 10.5% over three years: 4% in the first year, 3.5% in the second year and 3% in the third year,” the CPSU said in a statement.

“A huge 86% of the 15,000 CPSU members who voted in the ballot, voted against the initial pay offer.”

CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said there had been “strong reactions from union members to the first pay proposals” and that the government needed to lift its game in terms of restoring public services that were hammered by the previous government.

“The former Coalition Government froze wages, banned improvements to conditions and aggressively capped staffing numbers. Consequently, wages and conditions fell drastically behind what is on offer in the private sector and now APS workplaces are struggling to recruit and retain staff,” Donnelly said.

“After negotiations tomorrow, we’ll take time to engage extensively with members across the APS on the detail of the package that has been negotiated, including on the pay offer, the pay equity mechanism, working conditions, and employee rights.”

Donnelly said the new offer “needs to be about more than pay – it must be about rebuilding the APS”.

Specifics the union is digging in on include a more ambitious approach to APS pay equity, backpay for delays in receiving pay rises, a common pay rise date across agencies and better pay equity across agencies.

Pay equity across agencies is regarded as a major stumbling block for the mobility of public servants across the bureaucracy because the lack of equivalency acts as a disincentive for talent to move to agencies with lower pay despite having the same grade.

The CPSU is also drilling down on Individual Flexibility Arrangements used to pay APS staff out of band, arguing the one-off deals hold back general better pay and overwhelmingly favour men over women in how they tend to be applied.

The union has already imposed a series of work bans and early walk-offs at Services Australia and has the legal cover to escalate to an unlimited number of full-day strikes after members voted for a proposal for industrial sanctions in a protected action ballot earlier in the year.

The CPSU has lodged a claim for a pay rise of 20% over three years. If the government agrees to pay rises of 5% per year over three years, the combined pay bump would go to 15%, likely setting the benchmark for other instruments set to roll over in the coming months.

Previously asked about the 20% wage rise demand by the CPSU, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has said productivity gains above and beyond the Consumer Price Index would be needed to offset potential inflationary effects.

