Australia’s whistleblower protections are modest and inadequate

Australia’s whistleblower regime at the commonwealth level is, to put it mildly, modest. Beyond polite dinner table conversation, it might even be considered markedly inadequate. While actions exposing alleged irregularities of abuse or misdemeanours, notably in the public sector, are officially encouraged, those who avail themselves of the seminal Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 (Cth) (PID Act) have often found themselves judicially stranded.

In 2018, Justice John Griffiths of the Federal Court went so far as to describe the PID Act as “technical, obtuse and intractable”. The instrument supposedly designed to protect whistleblowers was “largely impenetrable, not only for a lawyer, but even more so for an ordinary member of the public or a person employed by the Commonwealth bureaucracy.”

In November 2022, the Albanese government introduced technical amendments to the PID Act, aligned with some of the recommendations of the inquiry conducted by Philip Moss in 2016. Of the 33 recommendations advanced to reform the statute, 22 were accepted in the Public Interest Disclosure Amendment (Review) Bill 2022. Proposed reforms to the PID Act included such measures as introducing a positive duty for principal officers to protect witnesses against reprisals, including the provision of ongoing training and education of public officials in their relevant agency.