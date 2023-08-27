Nature repair policy and First Nations partnership focus for major summit in Sydney next year

Australia will play host to a global summit in October 2024, all about growing investment projects with a view to restoring the natural world.

The Global Nature Positive Summit is expected to attract international delegates including ministers, environment groups, First Nations peoples, business, scientists and community leaders.

According to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, the combined effect of human activities and climate change is causing biodiversity and species loss at an “alarming rate”.

The summit will consider ways to stop and limit this loss, as well as repair and regenerate the world’s natural assets.

The three key summit themes are:

transparency and reporting — measuring progress to manage and mitigate change

investment in nature — growing business demand

partnerships and capacity development — increasing landholder participation

The program will also give attention to ways to better support developing nations, strengthen First Nations partnership in nature repair, and improve policies to increase investment in nature.

In a joint statement announcing the event, federal water and environment minister Tanya Plibersek and NSW minister for climate change, energy, the environment and heritage Penny Sharpe said the summit would bring the best minds to Australia to find solutions for the future.

“Turning the tide like this, from nature destruction to nature repair, will require a mighty global effort,” Plibersek said.

“We need government leading the way, but we also need the private sector, environmentalists and First Nations groups all pulling in the same direction.”

“That’s why we’re convening the Global Nature Positive Summit here in Sydney. We’re bringing the best environmental and financial minds to Australia, to share our expertise, and discuss how we work together to protect this planet for our kids and grandkids,” she said.

Last year, 196 nations agreed to a global biodiversity framework at the United Nations biodiversity conference (COP 15). Colloquially referred to as the ‘Paris Agreement for nature’, the framework addressed the key drivers of nature loss.

The pact included an annual funding target of US$200 billion per year by 2030 to be invested in nature repair with a view to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Another focus for the upcoming summit will be how clear and consistent rules can help businesses measure projects that repair nature.

Minister Sharpe said she was “delighted” Sydney had been chosen for the historic summit, especially given Australia’s world-leading role in advocating net zero and nature-positive initiatives.

“The Sydney summit will … put Australia at the centre of this global transformation,” Sharpe said.

